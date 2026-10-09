On October 9, name day is celebrated by everyone who bears the name Avram, the website Pravoslavieto.com reports.
Abraham (in Hebrew "father of many") is the Old Testament patriarch - the progenitor of the people, chosen by God to preserve the True Faith, and with whom He made a covenant (Gen. 11:26).
The most important episodes of Sacred History that are related to Abraham are: the appearance of three angels in Sodom and the sacrifice of Isaac, the son of Abraham - one of the types of the New Testament sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Who has a name day today, October 9, 2024. Congratulations!
Everyone who bears the name Avram celebrates
Oct 9, 2026 05:30 587
On October 9, name day is celebrated by everyone who bears the name Avram, the website Pravoslavieto.com reports.