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Who has a name day today, October 9, 2024. Congratulations!

Who has a name day today, October 9, 2024. Congratulations!

Everyone who bears the name Avram celebrates

Oct 9, 2026 05:30 587

Who has a name day today, October 9, 2024. Congratulations! - 1
Tihomir Shumov Tihomir Shumov Author at Fakti.bg

On October 9, name day is celebrated by everyone who bears the name Avram, the website Pravoslavieto.com reports.

Abraham (in Hebrew "father of many") is the Old Testament patriarch - the progenitor of the people, chosen by God to preserve the True Faith, and with whom He made a covenant (Gen. 11:26).

The most important episodes of Sacred History that are related to Abraham are: the appearance of three angels in Sodom and the sacrifice of Isaac, the son of Abraham - one of the types of the New Testament sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ.