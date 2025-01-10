Who has a name day today, January 10, 2025. Congratulations!

On January 10, the church honors Saint Eustathius the Wonderworker. The Venerable Eustathius was born in the Tarsus region to wealthy and pious parents - George and Megeta. He received a good upbringing from them, and when he was twenty years old, he left his parents and went to the Abgar monastery on Mount Olympus.



On this mountain there were many monasteries, where his mother's two uncles - Gregory and Basil, the first of whom was abbot of the monastery - had already become famous for their virtuous lives as monks. They accepted Eustathius and thus began his difficult monastic life.



For his humility and meekness, Eustathius was loved by everyone. Nothing worldly concerned him, he had nothing, except a piece of hair and a sheepskin on which he slept.



He did not even have his own cell or a place to call his own, because he usually slept wherever he happened to be, and that too in small amounts. When the venerable fathers Gregory and Basil died, at the insistent requests of the brothers, blessed Eustathius had to take over the management of the monastery.



Eustathius performed many miracles, which testified in an indisputable way to the godliness of his life. And when the time came for him to leave the world, he gathered the brothers and said to them:



“The time of my departure has come, therefore I beg you, my beloved children, to keep the traditions that you have received, knowing that the goods of this life pass quickly. They are temporary, while the goods of the future life are eternal. "Strive to be among those who are saved."



At the age of 95, Eustathius passed into eternal life and was counted among the saints.



Celebrating Eustatius, Eustatius, Eustatina!

Source: haskovo.live