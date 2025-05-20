Who has a name day today, May 20, 2025. Congratulations!

On May 20, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of Saint Lydia – the first Christian woman mentioned in the New Testament, dariknews.bg reported.

She is a symbol of faith, kindness and entrepreneurship, remaining in history with her work in support of early Christianity.

On this day, everyone whose names are associated with Lydia celebrates their name day, as a symbol of spiritual strength and nobility.

The name Lydia has ancient Greek origins and means “resident of Lydia”, a region in ancient Asia Minor. In Christian tradition, Saint Lydia was the first woman baptized by the Apostle Paul, making the name a symbol of spiritual enlightenment and virtue.

Who is Saint Lydia?

Saint Lydia was a wealthy merchant of purple cloth in the city of Philippi. When the Apostle Paul arrived in the city, she was the first to accept the teachings of Christ and was baptized along with her entire family.

She then sheltered Paul and his disciples in her home, turning it into the first Christian church in Europe. Her faith, virtue and generosity make her an example for all Christians.

Saint Lydia is the patron saint of women, home and family comfort.

In the past, colorful fabrics or embroidery were prepared on this day to honor the craft that Lydia was engaged in.

Women lit candles in church for well-being and family harmony.

It is believed that people with the name Lydia are strong, independent and love beauty and harmony.