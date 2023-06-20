Who has a name day today, June 20

On June 20, name day is celebrated by all those who bear the name Naum, Bisera and Bisera.

On this day, the Orthodox Church celebrates the memory of St. In mind. Venerable Naum died on December 23, but this day is part of Lent, and therefore the Ohrid Bishopric designates June 20 as a day for solemn celebrations. Naum was a Bulgarian from a noble family, but he abandoned everything and went with the equal apostles Cyril and Methodius to spread their work.

According to sources, he was Clement's brother – according to some spiritual and according to others biological. The two brothers followed Cyril and Methodius all the way to Rome, helping them spread Christianity, BGNES recalls.

After the death of Methodius, Nahum came to Bulgaria and became one of the most prominent writers in the kingdom of Simeon the Great. Naum was among the founders of the Preslav Literary School (initially in Pliska), where he worked between 886 and 893. After Kliment Ohridski was appointed bishop of Drembitza in 893, Naum continued his work at the Ohrid Literary School. During this period, he founded a monastery on Lake Ohrid, which later bore his name. St. Nahum died in 910 after taking monastic vows shortly before his death, writes Actualno.com.