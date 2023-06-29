Who has a name day today, June 29

Today - 29.06, the church commemorates the two Christs the apostles – Peter and Paul, equal spreaders of Christianity, who went through many sufferings and persecutions and were called “prime rulers and universal teachers”.



Good Friday is one of the most respected summer holidays of the Bulgarian people. According to the traditions of this day, he should not do important agricultural work. The sacrificial animal is sacrificed in honor of the saint – A common car is a "Petrov chicken". In the church, there will be parsley breads, kolak and apples-parsleys. They consecrate and distribute to relatives and children.



On Peter's name day, people celebrate the names: Kamen, Kamena, Pavel, Pavlin, Pavlina, Patritsia, Petrana, Petar, Preklava, Pavleta, Panayot, Petya, Petyo, Pe trankaand other derived names.



Petar is a poor fisherman from the town of Vitzecda near Lake Genicaret, he is among the first disciples of Christ and one of his most devoted followers. Paul, born in Tarc, Cilicia, he professed the Jewish religion and was among the persecutors of Christians. On the way to Damascus, he was blinded by the vision of God.



They brought him back to the city, where he was miraculously healed for three days. From a fierce opponent, he became the most equal promoter of Christian teaching. In 67, together with his disciple Peter, he was crucified by the emperor Nero in Rome.



Among the folk beliefs, St. Peter is the locksmith of the gates of heaven and the chief judge of human sins, who determines which soul is righteous and worthy to enter heaven.



Two weeks before the holiday there is a fast determined by the church. During these days they will not eat blessed meals. After the end of the liturgy in memory of the apostles, Peter's post ends.



Thursday is considered a bigger holiday than Pavlovden.



According to an older Bulgarian tradition, on this day, every home sacrifices the youngest petrov chicken in the name of the saint.



The table is also set by the traditional "white man" for the holiday. or “kutmach“ – Characteristic for the holiday is a dish prepared from chopped spicy cheese, which is fried in flour.



The hostess also prepares a festive cake, a bread with breadcrumbs and cherry and pumpkin.



This custom is observed strictly by the family in which there is a deceased child and is connected with the folk beliefs about the Garden of Eden.



Among the folk representations, St. Peter is a kindly old man dressed in white clothes. To him fell the great responsibility of guarding the keys to paradise during the division of the world among the saints.



A golden apple tree grew in the paradise garden, around which the souls of the dead children circled like bees. When their mothers distributed apples on Earth, the saint allowed them to pluck the fruit from the paradise tree. The mothers, however, did not take a bite out of them.



The rites and rituals, which have been preserved to this day, are performed to protect against fires, hail and thunder.



And while Cv. Peter allowed the farmers to work in the field, Cv. Paul did not allow him to do any agricultural work and was ready to send fire from heaven to punish anyone who dared to violate his categorical prohibition. On Pavlovden, so that the sheaves do not catch fire, the father should not light a fire in the hearth or bake bread, unless he is working.



The girls and women even went out to the meadows to swing on the swings, bend the krishna people and sing ritual pecna. In the evening, however, only the old and married people ate at the festive meal, while the young welcomed the sunrise.



The girls picked twelve flowers, but from twelve different meadows, and put them under their pillow to find the one they were going to marry, hoping that it would be exactly that one the one they love.