Who has a name day today, July 14, 2024. Congratulations!

Today the Orthodox Church honors Saint Aquila the Apostle, one of the seventy, who was a disciple of Saint Paul the Apostle, who made him a bishop. He was a Pontic Jew and lived with his wife Priscilla in Italy until his conversion to the Christian faith.



When Emperor Claudius ordered the Jews to leave Rome, Aquila went with his wife to Corinth.



Today Orlin celebrates a name day. Comes from "eagle" and is of Greek origin - a symbolic name for longevity, foresight, strength and power.



Orlin - Meaning of the letters in the name



O - strong and deep feelings, the ability to handle money, the need for self-knowledge, the desire to understand one's own purpose, rich intuition, the ability to separate the most important and significant from the vanity of life.



P - ability not to be deceived by external factors, ability to penetrate the essence, self-confidence, drive for activity, courage, passion and sometimes unreasonable risk-taking and adventurism, tendency to dogmatism in reasoning.



L - a refined understanding of beauty, exceptional artistic and artistic abilities, a desire to share knowledge and feelings with a partner, a warning about the inadmissibility of a quickly wasted life and the need to find the true purpose in life.



And - finesse, sensitivity, kindness, striving for harmony with the environment, romantic soft character, efficiency and practicality is very often just a pose to hide the true essence.



H - sign of protest, rejection of everything indiscriminate, inner strength, sharp critical mind, desire for spiritual and physical health, diligence and hard work, rejection of monotonous and boring work.