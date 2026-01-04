Diana Damyanova: In 24 hours, Borisov gathered an audience equal to that of the larger protest in the square

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In 24 hours, Borisov gathered an audience equal to that of the larger protest in the square.

I don't know how much of this audience is scoundrels who take notes with a piece of paper and a pencil to “smash” Borisov, I don't read paid propaganda texts at all, but the rumors about Borisov's sudden death turned out to be greatly exaggerated.

This is what they wrote on "Facebook" Diana Damyanova

Another issue is that, as Stoyan Padev cleverly noted, Borisov's enemies ran such an extensive advertising campaign for him that he didn't even have to move to achieve this 130,000 audience.

It is possible and likely that a large part of this audience is Dachkov's personal audience, but facts are facts.

And lastly. Borisov speaks to his audience, in his own way, and achieves his result.

And he has 130,000 viewers in 24 hours. Period.

It seems like we will once again see him rise from the ground, shake the ashes off his clothes and move forward.