Nikolay Popov: I want to thank a worthy Bulgarian policeman. Commissioner Dimitar Michev!

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I want to thank a worthy Bulgarian policeman.

Commissioner Dimitar Michev.

This is what Nikolay Popov commented on "Facebook".

Today is his last working day as head of the "Traffic Police" department at the General Directorate of Traffic Police. In simple terms, this is the hat of the Traffic Police. Until today, Commissioner Michev was the head of the Traffic Police for the country.

Why he will no longer be - I have no explanation…

More than a year ago, we met at another meeting dedicated to road safety.

During all this time, Commissioner Michev did not stop helping in every way to the cause of saving human lives on Bulgarian roads.

He never hid.

He never refused a conversation.

He never refused assistance in solving a specific problem when it was within the competence of the service entrusted to him.

And I know that he did it from the heart.

Without unnecessary noise. Without ostentation. Without seeking gratitude or recognition. Simply because that is how he understood his job and the responsibility it carries.

Police work is not just work. It is a calling. It requires dedication, courage, character and immense patience. It requires remaining human even when the system does not always make it easy.

Commissioner Michev is one of the people who showed me that there are professionals in the Ministry of Interior for whom epaulettes, position and office are not an end in themselves, but a responsibility to society.

I hope that in the Ministry of Interior system we will meet people like him more and more often, because they are the good and bright example of what a Bulgarian police officer should look like.

Thank you, Commissioner Michev!

For your attitude. For your professionalism. For being there for me. And most of all - for everything you did for the cause of fewer people dying on Bulgarian roads.

Positions change. Humane attitude and dignified actions remain.

Good luck on the road ahead, Commissioner Michev!