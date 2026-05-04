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The local political fortune tellers are slowly starting to come to their senses from the severe knockdown they suffered the night after the elections. Some explanations for what happened have already been heard. It seems that they are starting to regroup around one justification: their shameful blunder was due to the ban on conducting polls in the last few days before the elections, and it was then that the public was massively freaking out and no sociology could cope with this state of affairs.

This was commented on "Facebook" by Kevork Kevorkian.

This can also be said not so kindly. In fact, on April 19, the People paid the fortune tellers back for all their failures over the years. Failures that were due in no small part to the public's obvious boredom with the local ersatz politics, which in recent years has spilled over into open hatred - including those who persistently tried to sell the ridiculous attempts at politicking as something normal, and along the way to somehow promote themselves.

Let's embellish what has been said so far with Mike Tyson's famous joke: "Everyone has a plan until they get one in their teeth". Except that Mike, affectionately called "The Animal", had in mind some "nigger", a fellow from Queens or Harlem - and he wouldn't have been satisfied with just a slap if he had had even a passing idea of the jokes of the local fortune tellers.

By the way, don't you think that most of the unfortunates who rub shoulders in our politics have been through a lot since their earliest years? They have been abused on all sorts of occasions, and when that didn't help, they started beating them up for no reason at all. On top of that, they seemed so hopeless that they didn't even try to treat them with any preparations or remedies that would improve them to some extent. And they grew up like completely free dudes - that's what the common people call the most stubborn weeds, the battle with which is initially lost.

However, what happens to a policy that is overpopulated with "dude"?

Let's make this question even more impossible: what would Bulgaria be like without its politicians?

Here's an answer that seems to be somewhat appropriate: maybe Bulgaria wouldn't be so sleepy - that's how it looks, no matter what happens around and with itself, as if it had just woken up, rubbing its glasses - maybe it hopes that this will help it understand you better.

This sleepiness is one of the main reasons why it is always late - no matter what it does. Even our gypsies, whom we continue to look down on, were completely ahead of it: the state had not even dreamed of becoming a member of some European Union when our Mango people had already settled in the subways of Vienna and Berlin and no one was able to drive them out of there, with these small camps they had taken their/our Bulgaria straight to the heart of Europe. These miniature territorial conquests should not be underestimated - especially considering that at the same time the future Bulgarian president Plevneliev was also sleeping in his car in various German parking lots.

And Bulgaria/the state was still looking around with its bleary eyes and sleepily calculating something. Something that - as always - was far from the most important. Then came the time for the accounts with European money and again Bulgaria was doing them most sluggishly. So sluggishly that they looked like handouts. And she had compensated them in advance - just through one or two of the affairs of her thieving politicians.

Recently, in her note "Drive him completely crazy" I mentioned Meglena Kuneva - and her entrenching in a repulsive and truly brutal Indecency.

There is no more valuable possession for such people than Oblivion - this Evil, which in its Bulgarian version has destructive power.

Kuneva is a key figure in the affair surrounding the violent and completely unfounded closure of the third and fourth units of the "Kozloduy" Nuclear Power Plant.

At the same time, construction of the "Cherna Voda" nuclear power plant began in neighboring Romania.

The investor is the French bank "Paribas".

"Kozloduy" and "Cherna Voda" will compete for a leading role in the region in the field of energy.

A Bulgarian power plant is brutally crippled - the third and fourth units are closed.

And Kuneva becomes a member of the board of directors of "Paribas".

The affair with the Third and Fourth Units of the "Kozloduy" NPP is the undisputed masterpiece of Indecency, which the Bulgarian state - conquered even then by the local janissaries of foreign traders - obediently swallows.

This affair is also an exemplary example of the Rooting of our rulers in Cynicism - a disgusting failure, which, however, obviously seems to them as a completely natural process.

It is also one of the ugliest testimonies of the final Moral Decay we have sunk into, encouraged by the Euro-grocers from Brussels.