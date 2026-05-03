The United States has rejected Iran's three-stage proposal to end the war, US President Donald Trump told Israeli TV channel Kan News.

“I've studied the new Iranian proposal and it's unacceptable to me“, Trump said.

The US president also repeated his call for Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“He's a wartime prime minister. Israel wouldn't exist if it weren't for me and Bibi, in that order. You need a prime minister who can focus on the war, not on nonsense,” Trump said.

The investigation against Netanyahu began in December 2016, and in 2019 he was formally charged with several corruption charges, which Netanyahu denies.

The prime minister is accused of receiving illegal gifts worth more than 700,000 shekels ($213,000), including cigars and champagne, as well as media regulation fraud: the owner of the newspaper “Yediot Ahronot“ asked Netanyahu to influence the business of his rival, Israel Hayom, in exchange for more favorable coverage of politics.

A day earlier, Tehran presented Washington with a new 14-point peace proposal. Trump immediately doubted that Iran's proposed terms for ending the conflict would be accepted. However, he said that Washington would study the plan.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran has presented the United States with a three-stage plan to end the war, moving from a ceasefire to a long-term settlement in the Middle East. Tehran proposed, first of all, long-term peace and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also agreed to a freeze on uranium enrichment for up to 15 years, but refused to destroy its nuclear facilities.