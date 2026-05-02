Parliamentary Union PP-DB, composed of two separate groups of deputies - stupidity or a subtle political game

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Peter HARALAMPIEV

Hmm, let me give a different point of view: Parliamentary Union PP-DB, composed of 2 separate parliamentary groups - is it stupidity or a very subtle high political game with unexpected possibilities?!?

Let's see in brief:

1. There will be 2 separate groups, but a single Parliamentary Union - very innovative and mutually beneficial for them!

2. They will have more time for an official platform on behalf of the PG, using techniques, procedural tricks and tricks to ask more questions and develop propaganda

3. They will have 2 deputies. chairmen of the National Assembly and accordingly will be influenced much more and more adequately in setting the agenda!

4. They will have at least 2 (or even 3!) chairmen of committees, and more saturated representation in the leaderships of the committees, and thus can influence their work more effectively and more adequately!

5. They will be able to nominate 2 times more candidates for the Supreme Judicial Council, regulators, etc.

6. They will give the opportunity to quite a few right-wing voters who did not vote now (or are very hesitant) to support the right-wing DB, while at the same time expanding among the softer centrist and center-left electorate and among the younger ones (who are not classically politically right-left divided, but rather centrist and liberal), who will support the PP.

This way they will slowly expand their electoral base, among different groups, but also in more places, even abroad!

7. Thus, others will impose and spit on them even more - and we know that this will only unite their electorate even more!

8. Last but not least, they will have a lot more representatives in the electoral commissions!

At first glance, this comes to mind.

Many die-hard fans will not accept this very easily, but in the medium-term and even (if they play their cards smartly!) especially in the long term, this seems to be a very good political alternative, even surprising all political entities and analysts!

The text was published on Facebook, with the original wording preserved