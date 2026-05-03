Iran is capable of sending US ships and troops to the graveyard

Iran's Supreme Leader's military adviser Mohsen Rezaei called the US “the only pirate with aircraft carriers“, adding that Tehran is capable of sending US ships and troops to the graveyard.

“The US is the only pirate in the world with aircraft carriers. Our ability to fight pirates is equal to our ability to sink warships. Get ready for your ships and forces to end up in the graveyard, just like the remains of your plane were left in Isfahan“, Rezaei wrote in X.

On May 2, US President Donald Trump admitted that the US military behaved like pirates when it seized tankers carrying Iranian oil.

Earlier, the Permanent Representative of Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, said in a letter to the UN Security Council that the United States had committed an act of aggression and state piracy by seizing two Iranian merchant ships, the Majestic and Tiffany, and stealing 3.8 million barrels of Iranian oil. Tehran categorizes the US actions as a "gross violation of the UN Charter", in particular Article 2(4), and demands that the Security Council take action. Iran stresses that it reserves the right to "counter these brazen acts" in accordance with international law.