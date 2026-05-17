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„Mistake“ was that Dara decided to apply for Eurovision at all.

„Mistake“ was that Bulgaria chose her to represent the country with „Banagaranga“.

„Mistake“ was that in the first days after her announcement, social networks became an arena of hatred, ridicule and doubts whether she was even worthy of such a stage.

„Mistake“ was that Dara did not give up.

Because she was one step away from saying „enough“. She was hurt, she was disappointed, she was hit by that typically Bulgarian malice that is often met with distrust every young person who dared to dream big. But instead of giving up, she chose to continue.

„A mistake“ was that Dara managed to silence the noise around her and direct her energy towards music.

„A mistake“ was that she left for Austria with the clear awareness that she was not just participating in a competition, but was carrying the expectations, criticism and complexes of an entire country on her back.

„A mistake“ was that she had a strong team standing by her side, which did not allow her to give up.

„A mistake“ was that Bulgarian musicians, artists and even Lili Ivanova publicly supported her and wished her success.

„A mistake“ was that Dara went on stage confident.

„A mistake“ was that she performed brilliantly.

„The mistake“ was that Europe liked her.



Because from that moment on, no one could say that she was „accidental“.



No one could say that she was there by inertia or because of a scandal.

She was there because she could.

„The mistake“ was that „Banagaranga“ became a song that would be played on European radio stations.

„The mistake“ was that Bulgaria received advertising that millions cannot buy.



„The mistake“ was that Dara won Eurovision. But in fact, it was not a mistake.

It was the result of character, discipline and talent.

Dara showed something much more important than victory – showed that she can overcome hatred and emerge stronger. And that's exactly what makes an artist great. Not just the voice. Not just the song. But the ability to endure when thousands are standing against you, ready to tear you down before you even get on stage.

And yes, Bulgaria won Eurovision for the first time.

Apparently the moment was right.

Apparently the song should have appeared right now.

Apparently Dara was the person who should have done it.



Doors to the European music scene are already opening before her. And this is a huge achievement not only for her, but also for Bulgaria. Because few Bulgarian artists can say that Europe has accepted them so strongly and so categorically.



Of course, the most difficult part is ahead – how this success will be managed. History remembers many talented Bulgarian performers who left disappointed of production schemes, contracts and promises. That is why it will now be clear whether there are people around Dara who simply want to use her success, or people who can turn it into a long international career.



But one thing is certain.

Dara has proven that she knows what she wants.

She has proven that she has ambition.

She has proven that she has character.



And dreams exist precisely for that - to be pursued, even when everyone tells you that it is pointless.



And perhaps the biggest “mistake“ was that so many people underestimated her.