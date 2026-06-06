Ukraine again attacks St. Petersburg and Moscow with drones

This morning, Russia was subjected to a new wave of massive attacks by Ukrainian drones, which affected several regions, including the Leningrad Region, the Moscow Region and southern Russia.

The attack occurs against the backdrop of the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, announced on his channel in the Max messenger that air defense forces had neutralized 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The air alert and the danger of drones in the region were announced at 03:59 in the morning. The air defenses continued their combat work until the early hours of the morning.

Due to the threat of strikes, authorities announced possible temporary restrictions and slowdowns of mobile Internet in the region. This is the second major wave against the Leningrad Region this week, after another 50 drones were intercepted on June 3.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that air defenses had repelled an attack by 5 drones flying towards the Russian capital. They were shot down at various points on the approaches to the city.

Ukrainian and Russian sources (including Telegram channels) reported that as a result of the night attack, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Ust-Labinsk, Krasnodar Territory. Residents of the city published footage of thick black clouds of smoke above the facility.

The threat from drones caused serious disruptions to civil aviation. A plane on the route Moscow – Sochi was forced to make two emergency landings (first in Astrakhan, then in Mineralnye Vody) due to the closure of airspace over Sochi. Landing and takeoff restrictions were also temporarily imposed at airports in Krasnodar, Pskov and Yaroslavl.

Local authorities in the Kursk region reported an attack on an agricultural enterprise in the village of Kozyrevka, where three civilians were injured with multiple shrapnel wounds. Explosions and air defense work were also recorded in the town of Uzlovaya (Tula region), as well as over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh and Oryol regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a total of over 120 drones intercepted in the country over the past 24 hours