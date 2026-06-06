Weather today, forecast for Saturday, June 6: Sunny until noon, thunderstorms and hail until the evening

In the morning, sunny weather will prevail over most areas, but around and after noon and until midnight in many places there will be short-term, temporarily intense precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.

Maximum temperatures will be between 25 and 30°, in Sofia – around 26°, on the coast between 23 and 26°. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow, and in Eastern Bulgaria - southeasterly wind.

Sunny weather is also expected over the Black Sea Coast, after noon with temporary increases in cloudiness, but there will be almost no precipitation. There will be a weak to moderate southeast wind, and the sea water temperature will be 20 - 21°.

A moderate southwest wind will blow in the mountains. It will be sunny there until noon, but in the afternoon hours in some areas it will rain and thunder again. There will also be conditions for hail. The phenomena will be more intense in the Central Balkan and Rhodope regions.

The weather will remain variable until the end of the week. In the morning over most areas it will be mostly sunny, but around and after noon and until midnight, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places there will be – temporarily intense precipitation and thunderstorms, and the danger of hail remains. The maximum temperatures in most areas will be – between 25° and 30°.