Bus overturns after serious accident on Chelopeshko Shose in Sofia. One dead, 25 injured VIDEO

A serious accident on "Chelopeshko Shose" in Sofia. According to unofficial information, one person died and 25 were injured in a collision between a public transport bus and three cars, BNT reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. According to information from a public transport dispatcher on duty, a car crashed into the bus, which was racing with another car, the Central Transport and Emergency Management Center reported.

Eight ambulance teams were sent to the scene. The Emergency Medical Center confirmed that there was one victim - a 27-year-old man born in India.

Five seriously injured people have already been admitted to ISUL, the Military Medical Academy and the "St. Anna" hospital.

Two of the injured - aged 33 and 32 - have head injuries, one - aged 45 - has multiple injuries. The other injured are aged 40 and 46, "Nova TV" reported.

Teams from the fire department, ambulance and rescue vehicles, as well as the SDVR were sent to the scene of the incident.

The Center for Urban Mobility reported that it was bus number 119, which is owned by a private carrier.

The movement on "Chelopeshko Shose" is temporarily suspended while rescue operations and inspection of the scene continue.