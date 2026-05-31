Israel captures 900-year-old Crusader castle in Lebanon, angering France

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israel Defense Forces have captured Beaufort, a Crusader castle founded in the 12th century.

It stands at an impressive 300 meters and is located north of the Litani River, 100 kilometers south of Beirut.

The hill, where the ruins of a medieval fortress stand, overlooks many areas of southern Lebanon and northern Galilee.

Israel controlled this strategically important point from 1982 to 2000.

The capture of the hill is part of an expanding ground offensive against the Shiite group “Hezbollah“. Israeli troops crossed the Litani River and advanced to within 5 kilometers of the key town of Nabatieh.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli flag had been raised over one of the towers of the 900-year-old fortress. The army spokesman posted footage on the X platform of Israeli soldiers surrounding the walls of the site.

The incursion sparked a sharp diplomatic reaction in Europe. France has officially requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, arguing that while Israel has the right to self-defense, nothing justifies the continued occupation of new Lebanese territories.

"The escalation in southern Lebanon is unjustified, the fighting must stop immediately", said French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Nothing justifies the current serious escalation in southern Lebanon", the French leader wrote.

"Regional stability must begin in Lebanon, where it is urgent to silence the guns", Macron stressed.

He added that France would continue to support the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A few days ago, UNESCO also expressed concern, as the site is under enhanced international protection to protect cultural heritage during conflicts.