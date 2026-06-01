Koltuklieva: When a party seizes power, it takes over all assets and liabilities

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

When an investor buys a company, he acquires it with all assets and liabilities. He is aware of the risk and doesn't grumble.

When a party seizes power, it takes over all assets and liabilities, everything good and everything bad in the state.

This is recalled on "Facebook" by Sonya Koltuklieva.

But don't scream and don't get upset now! You wanted it! They brought it to you on a platter. Let's see how much your claims that you are ready and know how are worth?

Growing inflation, galloping prices, low incomes, high social security contributions, bloated administration, economic disparities, turmoil in the justice system, dissatisfaction of the opposition in parliament, pressure from America, confrontation of pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian sentiments; Sofia and Varna are crashing; we are waiting for a criminal procedure from the European Commission …

With the ostentatious and illegal PR actions of Ivan Demerdzhiev, no social problem is solved. Only the powerlessness and incompetence of the authorities are being exposed.

The nation is waiting! Time is flying! Bulgaria, is there a pilot in the plane?