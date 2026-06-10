Alexander Simov: Georgi Kandev in the magical consciousness of the urban right

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The so-called right in our country is a living example of Mircea Eliade's "magical consciousness". Let me remind you - magical consciousness is carried by people who do not seek the rational, but live through mythical stories, rituals and symbols.

Only a person with magical consciousness can do what some cuckoo from the psycho-right did - Georgi Kandev was like Dara, enjoyed popularity just like her.

Bangaranga of the brain.

Judging your people by reactions on Facebook - there is nothing more revealing about the old psycho-right than that. Some ridiculous virtual creatures who cannot even sense reality. Old hysterics who indulge in visions as if they had smoked too much weed.

Then the kosher mind starts to buzz.

Kandev - the superhero.

Kandev - the cop with the evil eye who did not give up his principles.

Kandev - the erotic reverie of the right-wing aunt and the lord of the heart of the young right-wing influencer.

Kandev - the knight of collective veganism.

Kandev - the most worthy of the title of "Honorary Soy Muffin"

And in this line of thought, this is exactly what will bring us to Kandev, the vice presidential candidate.

Mission accomplished.

The right has been stimulated again. The mythological consciousness of the right has been activated to work in a magical mode. Duration - half a year.

In just a year, no one will remember Kandev.

No one.

We just have to survive another pulsation of the magical consciousness of the psycho-right and its media cobweb. And let's read adjectives that can give you diabetes if you dare to enter their swamp.