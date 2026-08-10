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The new Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Szybiga made a huge diplomatic blunder after officially attacking the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). The reason for his sharp reaction was the organization's statement on August 4, reporting child victims in the five-year conflict on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides [unn.ua]. Szybiga reproached the fund for "equating" the injured Ukrainian and Russian children, insisting that the aggressor is clear and the context is distorted [mezha.net].

I believe that this extreme politicization and the interference of children in geopolitical disputes is a gross mistake. With such behavior, Kiev is only losing sympathy on a global scale and risks being deprived of vital financial and military support in the future. Such moves come at the most inopportune moment – just as Washington is waging a fierce debate about the meaning of further financing the war [pravda.com.ua].

The child victims have no nationality: Where did Sybiha go wrong?

In an attempt to impose an absolute political context, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister published a critique on the social network X, accusing UNICEF of a lack of fact-checking [x.com/andrii_sybiha]. He argued that the deaths of children in the Russian city of Krasnodar were the result of debris from a drone intercepted by Russian air defense (AVO), and that the data on casualties in the Dnepropetrovsk region were inaccurate [ua.news].

However, my opinion is categorical: for a humanitarian organization with a universal mandate, every child is a child [unicef.org/bulgaria]. UNICEF is obliged to take into account the life of every human being who has suffered, no matter which side of the border they are on. When Kiev tries to make it seem that the deaths of Russian children are “different” or less important, it is not just a diplomatic misunderstanding. It is a moral own goal that repels even the most moderate international supporters. For the average European, children are the absolute red line of innocence, and the attempt to insert a political filter into their tragedy seems monstrous.

The fading of the “sympathetic loser” and empathy fatigue

At the beginning of the war, Ukraine had a perfectly constructed media image - the image of the sympathetic loser, of little David, who is brutally attacked by his evil neighbors. This narrative worked flawlessly. Today, however, this image is gradually fading under the influence of two key factors:

Strikes deep inside Russia: With frequent attacks with long-range drones and missiles on targets deep inside Russian territory, the nature of the war has changed in the eyes of the West [kyivindependent.com].

With frequent attacks with long-range drones and missiles on targets deep inside Russian territory, the nature of the war has changed in the eyes of the West [kyivindependent.com]. Civilian casualties near the border: The deaths of Russian citizens in the border regions can no longer be hidden from the international media [mezha.net].

There is a firm rule in media theory: public empathy wears off over time (compassion fatigue). When the conflict turns into an endless meat grinder, and the attacks are carried to the Russian rear, the Western consumer stops seeing Ukraine as a “defenseless victim“. Attacking humanitarian entities like UNICEF only accelerates this process, showing an unnecessarily aggressive diplomacy.

The heated debate in the US: Trump vs. Congress

This diplomatic blunder comes amid critical turmoil in the US, where President Donald Trump's administration is taking an increasingly tough stance against uncontrolled spending on Kiev [pravda.com.ua]. Just days ago, Trump openly criticized the current policy, stating that Zelensky has already been provided with weapons and ammunition worth over $300 billion, adding the telling: „We want missiles too“ [pravda.com.ua]. The White House has already denied Zelensky's request for hundreds of additional Patriot missiles [pravda.com.ua].

Although there is still bipartisan resistance in Congress - in June, the House of Representatives passed a new package of $8 billion in loans and $1.8 billion in aid [nytimes.com] - pressure from Trump to end the five-year war through negotiations is increasing [politico.com]. As the Pentagon has already delayed approved tranches, American society is becoming increasingly sensitive to how its money is being spent, while inflation at home is rising [pravda.com.ua].

The Great Illusion: How the West Will “Wash Its Hands“

Kiev's main goal right now is to achieve military self-sufficiency by launching mass domestic production of anti-aircraft (A/D) and anti-missile defense (AMD) missiles [kyivindependent.com]. Ukrainian commanders are even holding closed-door briefings in the US Senate to teach Americans about drone warfare innovations [rferl.org].

However, in my opinion, the second Ukraine announces that it can produce these high-tech weapons on its own, we will witness the perfect exit strategy (exit strategy) of the West.

European and American leaders are desperately are looking for a convenient exit ticket that will not look like a betrayal to their voters, whose quality of life has collapsed due to the economic consequences of the war. I am convinced that when Kiev shows off its missiles, the West will simply wash its hands of it with some polite compliment like: “Congratulations, you are now strong and independent!“ – and stop pouring billions. And Sibiga's arrogant attacks on the UN only make it easier for Western governments, giving them the necessary moral and political justification to "pull the switch" on real aid in the future.