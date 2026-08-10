A loud explosion from the military plant in the village of Belitsa near Tryavna was heard minutes ago, BNT reported.

Huge plumes of smoke are rising over the area.

Following secondary explosions are still being heard at the moment.

According to initial information, a truck caught fire and a fire broke out in one of the ammunition warehouses.

Here is what the mayor of Tryavna, Dencho Minev, wrote:

I inform all residents of the Tryavna municipality that as a result of a burning truck, there are explosions in part of the warehouses of the ammunition plant in the village of Belitsa. The National BG - ALERT danger system will be activated. Until the exact causes of the accident are established, access to the area is not allowed. Fire and police teams have been sent to the scene of the incident. We are in constant contact with the law enforcement agencies and the regional governor of Gabrovo region. At the moment we have no information about victims or injured. The area has been cordoned off.



Expect further details.