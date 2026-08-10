Ivan Milanov: The purpose of the drone that exploded was to be detected. Why then neither Romania nor we detected it?

Ukraine has not deliberately directed unmanned aerial vehicles towards Bulgaria. This was assured by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk.

"No one has said anything yet. But I can also make my assumption that this drone cannot fly over the entire territory of Romania without being noticed. It is about 3 meters in size, with a wingspan of 3 meters, with a huge noise from the engines. There's no way it won't be noticed," said the vice president of the International Association for Combating Drones Ivan Milanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, the version that it came along the Danube River should not be ruled out.

"It can carry explosives up to 5 kg, but depending on the type of explosive. We are talking about many different options, there is a simple explosion, but there are also huge ones that are many times more powerful than TNT. This drone is used primarily as a decoy, it is an older model. When we talk about such a drone, it is made with the aim of being detected or with the aim of misleading the enemy's means of detection and reaction", Milanov added on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

"Here the logical question arises - why, if it is like that, we have not seen it, or the Romanians have not seen it, because its purpose is to be detected. It is possible that the GPS system can be deceived, this is one of the ways these drones can be neutralized - to give wrong coordinates, there are a variety of methods. But we are talking about a multilayer system", the guest emphasized.

The first goal of the multilayer system is to detect the drone.

"This can be done in many different ways - large drones are detected with radars. We have a radar system. With smaller drones it is different, they fly lower, they are very difficult for radars to detect, some cannot even be detected. Adapters are also installed that hear the sound and can, in a certain direction that is not visible to radars, catch themselves by sound. There is another method - very powerful surveillance systems. The combination of all these means should cover the territory of our country", explained Ivan Milanov.

And decision-making is also an essential part of the process. "Decision-making depends on the time of detection. If it is detected earlier, the time will be longer, but it is never more than 3 to 5 minutes. And for small drones, the reaction time should be under a minute. We must have a national system that can immediately determine whether this drone is ours, is it an enemy, what damage it can cause, what type it is and how to neutralize it. Russia, Ukraine and Israel have the necessary experience and built systems, the Ukrainian and Israeli ones are very serious. We have no data on the Russian one, and the reasons are understandable", commented the vice-president of the International Association for Combating Drones.

"We have been talking for 3 years, they listen and do not hear us at all, including now. We have an agreement with all the leading departments. Now, when the new government came to power, we sent a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, they reacted very promptly, they sent it to the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense. We received letters from them expressing their support and so on. Our proposal was to sit down and discuss joint measures with which we could be useful to address these problematic issues. We are waiting for the Ministry of Defense for the fourth week," Milanov admitted.