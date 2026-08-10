The Iran War is a Disaster for Jordan

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Jordan relies heavily on tourism. But the Iran war has put an end to this profitable business. The country is increasingly under attack, and dissatisfaction with the US among the population is growing.

Al-Khazneh, also known as the "Pharaoh's Treasury", is the most popular tomb in Petra, Jordan, built 2,000 years ago. It has long been a magnet for tourists. But not this year. "Only between 300 and 500 people come a day. "Usually they are dozens of times more," Yazan Mahadin from the local tourism office told ARD.

Tourism has collapsed because of the war

Since the start of the war between the US and Iran, tourism in Jordan has been blocked - governments have issued warnings not to travel to the kingdom, airlines have canceled flights. For a country where 15 percent of the economy is generated by tourists, this is a real disaster.

Jordan has been seen for years as an anchor of stability in the turbulent region. But the kingdom often falls between the fronts because of the conflicts around it. Since the start of the war in Gaza, the rockets exchanged by Israel, Iran and Hezbollah have affected the economy. However, Jordan itself is currently under fire. "What is new in this conflict is that Jordan is the target of Iranian strikes and pro-Iranian militias", says Veronica Ertl, who heads the Konrad Adenauer Foundation office in Amman. US bases in the country have been targeted, and three American soldiers have died.

Iran also relies on propaganda - the Revolutionary Guard has publicly called on the Jordanian population to join the fight against US forces on its territory, speaking of a "religious duty" against "murderers of oppressed Muslims". More than half of Jordan's population has Palestinian roots, and a large part of it rejects the partnership with the US and Israel anyway, and Iran is clearly trying to reinforce this feeling.

Iran's goal is to destabilize Jordan from within

According to Middle East expert Amer Sabaille, the goal of this strategy is to destabilize Jordan from within. Jordanian society does not feel close to the Iranian regime and the Revolutionary Guard, but many currently perceive the country as a victim, explains Veronica Ertl. "The anger and dissatisfaction with the American attacks among the Jordanian population are great, because they see them as destabilizing the entire region," the political scientist adds.

The government is trying to compensate for economic losses with subsidies. The state keeps the prices of flour and wheat artificially low. However, this is a burden on the state budget. Jordan is heavily dependent on foreign aid - this year it received more than $1.4 billion from the US alone, which, according to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, represents nearly eight percent of the country's total budget. The kingdom receives much of the water and natural gas it needs for its electricity supply from Israel.

In return, Jordan provides the US with access to 12 military bases. There are air defense systems there, including the "Patriot", which protect Jordan and Israel in addition to Jordan. In the current conflict with Iran, this is of particular strategic importance. That is why Tehran is trying to make this partnership as expensive as possible. "The strikes against Jordan are largely aimed at burying its alliances," says Sabaille. This weakens the country, undermines public trust, and leads to instability.

The price of stability is getting higher

"A pragmatic foreign policy has always been one of Jordan's strongest points," Sabaille told the German public media. However, it is important for the government to explain the risks and motivations for this policy to its own people in a transparent and convincing way. "In the current situation, it should attach greater importance to this," the security expert added. Jordan remains a stable partner, says Ertl, but the price for this is rising.

However, some European airlines have announced that they plan to resume flights to Amman in the fall, ARD also writes. If the situation is calm, this will revive tourism. Many of those working there, however, have already reoriented themselves, says Yazan Mahadin - they have started working in industry or agriculture. Restoring trust among foreign tourists will be a long process, which is why the country is increasingly emphasizing domestic travel. Recently, many students have been traveling to Petra, says Mahadin, "they need to learn their history".