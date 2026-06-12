FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

It is good to think seriously about the possibility of renegotiating the contract with "Botas" whether we should not give concessions to Turkey and our foreign policy. Let's give it into the hands of serious people with serious intentions. To men with character and motivation.

This is what Yavor Dachkov called for on "Facebook".

In addition to the highways, they should also fix our chalgadji physiognomy a little, it's a shame.

You have to be a completely stupid creature to bare Hakan Fidan's shoulder and open a bajak during a diplomatic meeting with one of the most serious political men in Europe, and in the world. Not to mention that this is unacceptable in principle in any serious profession.

I don't even want to think about what went through Fidan's head for a second, but it was hardly anything he didn't know about this territory in principle.

This population lives in complete irresponsibility, they don't know where they are or who they are talking to.

The simplicity and stupidity in Bulgaria have reached such proportions that it doesn't matter what economic measures and social reforms will be taken if they don't urgently start fighting them - brutally and without any mercy. In the style of the holy Tsar Boris.

Nothing will ever move here until a real civil war with the simplicity begins and the citizens win it. I have long been a pessimist on this issue and have no expectations, but from time to time I get angry and treat myself with these statuses, which I then delete because they are written with passion, and passion is a disease.

It doesn't matter.

Bulgaria's foreign ministers are kindly appointed by the EU, and until recently by the embassy. It has been like this for years. Bulgaria has never had an independent foreign policy, but has listened to Hitler, Stalin, Bush and Brussels - whoever rules there, and our diplomacy has always smelled like a factory chair. “Mission London“ is the situation. Expecting miracles from the foreign minister is more than naive, but it is still good to maintain some imitation of professionalism. Something like learning how to go to meetings dressed up.

This stupid girl who recites learned clichés like a parrot was chosen in the mold of Kaia Callas and co. By the way, right now in Europe they are wondering how to fire Kaia Kallas for incompetence and inadequacy and they will do it soon, because the EU will not enter a worse dead end than this one.

However, I don't know why we continue to dig into the bottom of inadequacy and prove to ourselves that it can always be worse.

Rumen Radev should not be afraid to quickly change ministers and make reshuffles without thinking about how it will affect his image. Borisov's lightning-fast reactivity and the immediate replacement of people who made a blunder was one of his positive qualities and that is why he has been in power for a long time.

So far, the blunders of the Bulgarian People's Party are of a superficial and image-related nature, which is easily eliminated with substitutions like in football. However, if they leave it to inertia and do not react to such nonsense, they will make a very serious mistake.