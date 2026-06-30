Inglorious elimination: why Germany failed at the World Cup

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This time it was Paraguay: Germany was eliminated by a team that had struggled through the group stage, defending itself heroically. That was all the Paraguayans were capable of, nothing more. But it turned out to be enough against the German national team, which claimed to possess high class and behaved as if it really did.

Three disappointing World Cups in a row

A huge mistake, as it turned out once again, commented ARD on Germany's elimination immediately after the group stage of the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Only a few days ago, we were convinced that the desire to win the title was embedded in the DNA of German football. Maybe so, but a healthy dose of self-esteem would do German football good after three disastrous World Cups in terms of achievements.

Modesty is a beauty – not Nagelsmann

In this sense, it is not a bad idea to think about a new national team coach. Modesty is not inherent in the current coach Julian Nagelsmann. Not to mention that he does not possess visionary qualities – he does not build a team with a perspective, for example, to plan for at least four years ahead, and not just until the next major tournament in two years. For example, he commented on the elimination from the 2024 European Championship as follows: “The bad thing is that now we have to wait two years to become world champions."

At the 2026 World Cup, the extremely ambitious coach experienced a big moment when he made three substitutions and tactical changes against Côte d’Ivoire, which yielded results.

Unexpected loss to Ecuador

But then came an unnecessary failure against Ecuador. And no one would have blamed him if he had said that, given the already secured first place in the group, he would experiment and give playing time to players who usually do not enter his calculations. Instead, he wanted to prepare the team seriously for the elimination phase, but in the end, with changes made more out of courtesy, he gave playing time to players with numbers 19 to 23. Whoever says “A“ but does “B“ loses trust, the ARD commentary goes on to say.

This was the big problem with the national team coach, who in March assured that everyone on the team knew their role and that this was exactly how he wanted to go to the World Cup. And that was an unnecessary mistake: it was understandable and even right to go for the in-form Nathaniel Braun instead of David Raum, but why didn't Nagelsmann leave the door open to encourage competition?

The Manuel Neuer Mistake

And what about the decision to leave Manuel Neuer, who for two whole years let others - notably Oliver Baumann - take the lead, and then was brought back in the hope that he would prevent goals with his presence and aura alone. It was a pipe dream, and it turned out to be just that.

The Manuel Neuer Mistake

And what about the decision to leave Manuel Neuer, who for two whole years let others - notably Oliver Baumann - take the lead? to take the lead, and then he was brought back in the hope that he would prevent goals with his presence and aura alone. It was a dream come true, and it turned out to be just that.

Author: Marcus Bark (ARD)