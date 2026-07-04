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Comment by Emilia Milcheva:

Imagine that you are reading the following news: The Specialized Directorate "Financial Intelligence" at the State Agency for National Security has completed an inspection of financial flows related to the Chairman of the MRF Delyan Peevski, sanctioned since 2021 under the US Global "Magnitsky" Act. The report contains an analysis of cross-border transfers, corporate structures and offshore jurisdictions, acquisition of assets in Bulgaria and abroad. The materials have been sent to the prosecutor's office, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and European partner services.

This is what news would look like in a country whose institutions first investigate the path of money, and then the routes of the planes. However, there is no such news in Bulgaria so far.

The story of Delyan Peevski's flights

The flights are only the visible part of a much larger question: do Peevski's officially declared income correspond to his lifestyle? The institutions do not provide an answer.

On Thursday, the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev announced in parliament information provided to him by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on 227 flights by Peevski since 2018 with "Hyperion Aviation". Some of these flights were found to have been paid for by the law firm "Angelov, Andreev and Partners". It was also reported that on April 5, 2024, Peevski and Constitutional Judge Desislava Atanasova flew together from Sofia to Dubai.

Following Demerdzhiev's information, demands followed from "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) and "Vazrazhdane" for Atanasova's resignation from the Constitutional Court (CS). Calls for resignation also came from lawyers and civil society activists. GERB refused to comment, as Atanasova left the party immediately after her election to the Constitutional Court in January 2024.

The three political forces, united at that time in the so-called "assembly" - GERB-SDS, PP-DB and DPS, nominated and elected her. Even then, her nomination raised serious doubts about her competence and suitability for the position, as her professional background is limited to legal counsel.

Atanasova herself issued a statement on Friday, presenting data, also from the Ministry of Interior, that she did not travel with Peevski from Sofia to Dubai between April 5-8, 2024. "I left the country on 05.04.2024 with civil flight TK 1032 - a passenger plane of Turkish Airlines, and returned on 08.04.2024 with civil flight TK 1031 - a passenger plane of Turkish Airlines, and I stayed only on the territory of Turkey", she writes.

Shortly afterwards, on the sidelines of parliament, Interior Minister Demerdzhiev commented that information about the flights is contained in many international registers - and if it is not contained in the "Border Police", it is very interesting why it is not contained and what are the reasons for this.

But if the flights are the first action in this story, it is not the most important. The real political stakes begin where the aviation chronicle ends.

The second action - more important than the first

The first effect is present - public attention has shifted from dissatisfaction with the draft budget for 2026 to the flight scandal. Rumen Radev's cabinet has been heavily criticized for the lack of bold reforms, for the spending that inflated the deficit to 5.7%, as well as for appointments such as that of the governor of the National Health Insurance Fund, for example.

The second action may prove to be even more important. If Desislava Atanasova resigns from the Constitutional Court, the parliament will have to elect another lawyer in her place to complete her 9-year mandate. Given the fact that a simple majority is required for an election, and the ruling "Progressive Bulgaria" has 131 deputies, then the next constitutional judge would be elected by Rumen Radev's majority.

As head of state, he appointed four judges to the Constitutional Court: Atanas Semov, Yanaki Stoilov, Sasho Penov and Nevin Feti. With a possible fifth judge, he would gain unprecedented influence in the 12-member body, which is the supreme arbiter of the boundaries of political power.

No one has ever concentrated such political power simultaneously in the parliament and the Constitutional Court. Added to this power are the services whose directors Rumen Radev replaced during his presidential term and they are still in their places.

Along with the story with the planes, there is another one. Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov has asked the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council to temporarily remove Emilia Rusinova, administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) - both as a boss and as a prosecutor. Her name is associated with the dealer of justice - former investigator Petyo Petrov-Evroto, who is missing. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is the key unit in the prosecution service, as it is there that investigations against MPs, ministers, magistrates and senior officials are conducted.

For the first time, it seems possible that Radev's administration could make a breakthrough in the country's most influential prosecutor's office.

Sanctions without consequences

There is another reason why the planes could seem like a secondary plot. The sanctions under the "Magnitsky" law, which in other countries would turn a politician into a toxic figure, have not led to any institutional consequences in Bulgaria.

Here it is easier to steal millions than to be exposed for millions.

For a politician sanctioned for corruption by the UK and the US under the "Magnitsky" law, Peevski enjoys trouble-free travel, runs his party and supports those in power. But the rest of the Bulgarian citizens sanctioned under the "Magnitsky" law do not seem to be in trouble. Gambling boss Vasil Bozhkov, for example, founded a party - which also managed to dissolve itself, former GERB finance minister Vladislav Goranov opened a consulting firm and is also an MP. A check by "Dnevnik" this week revealed that both Peevski and Goranov continue to receive their salaries as MPs via bank transfer.

Commenting on the flights and their payment, Peevski himself stated that no sanctions work in Bulgaria.

Nepotism or private life

"Minister Demerdzhiev illegally investigated my private life for flights that were paid for by me and my family," said the leader of the DPS. Does this mean that Desislava Atanasova is also part of his private life? There was speculation on the subject even before her election to the Constitutional Court.

The Constitution undoubtedly dictates that "the private life of citizens is inviolable" and "everyone has the right to protection against unlawful interference with his private and family life".

But politicians regularly confuse nepotism and their private lives. It turns out that when Atanasova was proposed and elected as a constitutional judge and with the support of the Peevski-dominated DPS, this was a professional occupation. And when questions arise about her relationship with Peevski and joint trips, then apparently everything turns out to be "private life".

Paradoxically, but a fact - Desislava Atanasova represents Bulgaria in the Venice Commission. This is the person with whom Bulgaria talks about democracy through law.