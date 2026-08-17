Will Burgas cope with Eurovision: Dimitar Nikolov to DV

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"Let's take politics out of Eurovision", said the mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov to DV and announced that he will not run for president. Burgas will cope with hosting Eurovision, he is convinced.

DV: Mr. Nikolov, what do you think distinguished Burgas from the other three cities that were candidates for hosting Eurovision?

Nikolov: All cities have perfect opportunities. Burgas and the region have absolutely everything: good transport connections, a huge bed base. We are the largest resort center in Bulgaria. Let's not forget the good cultural and musical traditions - we have a lot of experience in holding mass music festivals. This has also given an advantage.

"Everyone is very motivated to help hold a wonderful Eurovision"

DV: And what needs to be improved in the city to be truly well prepared for hosting?

Nikolov: We have already started improving the infrastructure and locations that we previously submitted in our bid. These activities, which depend only on the municipality's administration, have already started. From now on, in early September, we are expecting the instructions and guidance of the EBU and, of course, the Bulgarian National Television, so that we can fulfill all our commitments under their control and technical requirements. But I am convinced that we will manage, because I know that I have an exceptionally prepared team. In this case, my fellow citizens are also helping me - the people in Burgas and the cities around Burgas are very motivated to help hold a wonderful Eurovision.

DV: In terms of transport: we know what it means to leave a stadium after a concert with an audience of 60-70 thousand people. There is no metro in Burgas, there is no tram network. How does the city plan to prepare for such a large flow of people?

Nikolov: The good thing is that we have experience in serving thousands of tourists, especially during the summer season. And their movement, inside and outside the city, gives us reason to believe that we can cope.

We have planned an additional increase in transport units. And we have wonderful public transport, which is absolutely adequate for the scale of Eurovision in terms of the number of passengers transported. So, with further strengthening of transport logistics and even better connectivity between all settlements around Burgas, I am convinced that we will manage.

The hall itself is located on an important transport corridor, with the possibility of quickly moving to the north and south of Burgas, where the main flows for bed capacity are. And we have already done it with events that have taken place in Burgas. After all, the city hosts many festivals, especially in the summer.

"Burgas is an open European city"

DV: How does Burgas plan to send the message that all people, regardless of their gender, age or sexual orientation, are welcome? I ask this question because yesterday I had the opportunity to walk around the city and heard comments from people who were worried that visitors would come to Burgas who, in their opinion, do not correspond to traditional values.

Nikolov: Burgas is a tolerant city. We are an extremely open European city, a maritime center and have had the opportunity for many years to welcome nationalities, ethnicities and all kinds of people from all over the world. This experience with the numerous tourists who are currently on our Black Sea coast gives me reason to think that we will not have any problems in this regard, because Burgas is in no way different from other European cities. We are people with communication with other parts of Europe.

I am convinced that these contacts of ours will further help us. A large number of Burgas residents, their loved ones, children, relatives live and work in European cities. Many European citizens have real estate in Burgas and the region.

There are thousands of elderly people, especially from Scandinavian countries, Germany, England, France, who prefer to live in our region after retirement - because of the wonderful climate and quality food. So even now foreigners are among us. We are also holding various cultural events with them. I am proud that Burgas is a multicultural and multinational city. Burgas is also the city with the largest Russian-speaking population. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, a large number of Ukrainian and Russian citizens have been living permanently in our city.

DV: According to your information, Burgas is one of the cities with the most cameras in the country. How will Burgas prepare for security during Eurovision?

Nikolov: The extensive information that video surveillance gives us - because this is the most modern control in terms of safety - will help us ensure greater sustainability and security in terms of this safety.

We have additionally planned to strengthen it with new software. We have already contacted our experts and consultants who will help us with even more modern models for safety control. And I also rely on our colleagues from the Ministry of Interior, who are currently working along the entire Black Sea coast and have well-established experience and communications in this regard.

"Burgas is friends with Sofia"

DV: The focus is currently on the city and the city administration. What will be the state's weight in the organization? Will the city's adaptation activities be financed with the local budget - or through the state budget?

Nikolov: Talks with the state are still pending. I am convinced that the state will not abandon Burgas in this mission to conduct Eurovision as well as possible.

We have provided reserves in the budget of the Burgas municipality. We expect to specify what the state's initiatives will be, so that we can distribute responsibilities in financial and administrative terms. I hope that everything will be fine. I have no concerns that the institutions will not cooperate. Everyone is motivated to make sure that Bulgaria does extremely well.

DV: Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev congratulated you, but called on BNT to provide public information about the criteria by which Burgas was chosen to host Eurovision.

Nikolov: I know Mayor Terziev and I am impressed by his work. As a fellow mayor, I can give perhaps the most objective assessment of how a mayor is doing - and Terziev is doing brilliantly. I am convinced that in the remaining months until the end of the mandate, he will continue to cope in the same way. But for me, the election is already over and from now on, I am personally focused on the preparation. So I am sure that the Sofia Municipality will be involved in all these accompanying events. We talked to him and I am sure that he will do his utmost to present Bulgaria in the best possible way.

Burgas is a friend of Sofia and our friendship, as well as my friendship with the mayor of Sofia, no one can ruin it. And I continue to call for us to take politics out of Eurovision, because this can only hinder us. And we must focus our time and efforts on the best possible preparation for Eurovision.

DV: At a press conference a few days ago, GERB leader Boyko Borisov said that there are people at the table next to him who can win the presidential elections if they run. Are you considering such a step?

Nikolov: This topic has long been closed to me and I will do my best to focus on holding the contest. So the topic of the presidential elections and national politics in general will be far from me.

DV: What do you expect the people who will come to Burgas to remember the city with?

Nikolov: First of all, I wish that on May 16 we can make a summary that we have done successfully - this is the most important thing. Until then, I will be stressed and worried.

I expect people to be left with a wonderful feeling of hospitality, of love, sea, spirit, friendship. And to be charged with positive emotions when they leave our city.