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As far away as possible! I have long written that global obtuseness is more dangerous than global warming.

Information is growing at a colossal rate, but the human brain's ability to select, perceive, analyze, and effectively use the information it receives is limited.

Our brain, as a volume and structure, has long since reached its capacity.

Moreover, different activities (e.g. reading, writing, critical thinking, the need for self-actualization - to know more today than yesterday, more tomorrow than today, mastering at least a minimum of knowledge in mathematics, physics, etc.) develop different parts of the brain, but they are used less and less on a mass scale or are not used at all, and thus become stunted.

A huge number of people use small parts of their brains. This is an essential part of the phenomenon that I, for the sake of puns, call Global Dumbing.

Unfortunately, the incorrect, consumerist use of AI also limits the tendency to think, especially to think creatively.

Recently, I have been observing (and reading similar studies) another fundamental reason for the crippling of the capacity of brain activity and the productivity of cognitive skills.

A significant reason for the improvement of the brain over millions of years of human evolution is the emergence and development of abilities for empathy, compassion, sympathy, pity, distinguishing good from evil, moral from immoral, moral from immoral, ethical from unethical….

But more and more people are removing these inclinations from their life strategy because they consider them millstones against it. This not only gives them a value deformity, but also makes them stupid and obtuse.

The fact is that Russia's war against Ukraine has absolutely no normal and principled grounds. It is the most idiotic and unprovoked war. Devoid of any meaning, of any reason to continue.

But millions of people even in our country support it. They close their eyes and their morality to the atrocities of Russia in this war, to the enormous destruction, to the murders and mutilations of innocent Ukrainian citizens, of thousands of sunny Ukrainian children.

This immoral and conscious blindness, this ugly cynicism and disgusting selfishness corrode the brain of the person concerned and he becomes dull, stupid, simplified, re-biologized and desocialized.

Nobody writes as vulgarly, vilely, idiotically, with swearing and obscenities as the pro-racists in our country.

That is why I speak with alarm:

Racism is harmful to the brain, it leads to stupidity and obtuseness!

Racism kills brain cells and destroys the humanity in a person.

It is a pathological mutation of Nazism, with the small difference that unlike Nazism does not have its own ideology and therefore poisons not some individual drives and instincts in the person concerned, but everything good in him, giving uncontrolled will to everything bad in him.

It, racism, seems to scan the consciousness of a person and destroys the good attitudes in him and releases the evil attitudes.

An example of the stupidity that racism is escalating to cause is RR himself. His stupidity is already visible. We have not had such a stupid person in such a high position at least since 1999. All sorts of people have risen to high positions, there was an illiterate and ill-mannered guy who spent a decade of Timelessness exposing the country throughout Europe and being the subject of jokes in Brussels, but the danger of having a fool, a complete fool in the most important position in the country is real!!!!

I don't know what RR will say (if he hasn't been overthrown by mass protests by then) when a showdown begins in Russia on the streets and in the luxurious corners of Nero's wealth and passions, with all this organized criminal group that rules Russia. These will be days and nights of no mercy! Russia is expecting such excesses and they will not escape it. A new orgy is lurking and sharpening its teeth and claws under the slogan Grab the loot!

The only healthy behavior for Bulgaria is to stay away, as far away as possible from Russia!

But stupidity is doomed and condemned not to understand it…

The scary thing is that stupidity has taken power in Bulgaria today.