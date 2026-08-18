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They blew our heads off with the "intruder" drone - perhaps in the hope that the People would forget about Bezmer.

But let's not make them so cunning. The drone is simply in their category - "fly" - there was one in the box, I don't know if it still exists. But it is very suitable for our politicians - they are annoying as flies, especially when they get down to some trifle, they can sing about it until the second coming.

But they are silent about the disgrace with the F-16 aircraft. I don't remember anyone bullying us as much as "Lockheed Martin" does with obvious pleasure.

Of course, the deal started with the blessing of the US Congress, but, after all, our authorities are dealing with one company and they have no reason to be so afraid of it.

But not a single brave person was found who would say two angry words to somehow deceive the People that we are not the most obedient paradise in this world.

And now we are chasing Michal/the drone...

The interest in trifles is in the nature of our rulers, they pick them with passion and can think endlessly about something completely banal, even offensively elementary.

And in principle, they do not distinguish between small and important and diligently raise a smokescreen over every insignificant occasion.

They have no objection to accepting them as skillful managers of the annoyance of petty matters.

They also calmly endure the reproaches that they abandon - weakened by constant preoccupation with the insignificant - even the fateful items on the state's agenda. If it were up to them, they would immediately cross them out.

In the end, we have become a country that lags behind in everything - and only an idiot would deny this.

We are not just late, but fatally behind - and this is a catastrophe that cannot be compensated for in any way...

Even our simple idea of a prosperous country has long since fallen somewhere along our buffalo paths, and we have not noticed this at all.

Here are just two facts, you don't need them anymore: 75% of students are unable to absorb the educational material they are taught.

And the other chilling fact: the country had reserves of basic food for

less than a month!

Nostradamus needs to give us his gift of vision for a day or two - both facts are quite easy to read by anyone who has somehow retained their sanity. Therefore, without much effort, we will come to a conclusion that is difficult to swallow, but inevitable: very soon we will coexist with thousands of young people, ready to do anything to satisfy their hunger - and an illiterate and dissatisfied person is more ferocious than a hungry wolf.

Many of the older generations have already been forced to live during the years of Transition with an undeserved insult: many times their lives have been underestimated by their own children, who cannot reconcile themselves to the fact that their parents lived and still live with normal decency - and they, in turn, consider it unnecessary and even humiliating.

Because this is precisely what today's Bulgarian Life constantly forces upon them - while a terrible question hangs over everyone: what happened, what did we miss, that we must now come to terms with some disgusting truths.

Here is one that you may have long ago forgotten: according to a study by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences from five years ago, nearly a third of the young "rebels" did not mind getting rich illegally - today they are probably far more.

None of the Bulgarian politicians commented on this study, because even the most superficial random people among them understood that this is the Bulgarian Obituary...

Closed and isolated in the battle with life, which is becoming increasingly unbearable, many ordinary Bulgarians have missed the moment when their children decided that they were abandoned by everyone - including the school.

And it seems that this can no longer change, as if there is no power, at least in the Bulgarian Misfortune, to fight for this - as much as the futile history lessons will fight the TikTok bacchanalia...

"Rebels" are aware of this, they feel abandoned by the Past, because there are no selfless intermediaries who can bring them closer to its lessons.

At the same time, we no longer talk about the Future at all - and the word itself seems to not exist in our language, it has been thrown into some kind of landfill.

We have brought it to the point where we do not know which God the Bulgarian prays to today.

This is also one of the reasons, perhaps the most important, that everything the Government does seems insignificant, phony - like something that is ridiculous to pay attention to.

However, the Government is still convinced that if it gets involved in some case, it should do so with the enthusiasm that was once found mostly in amateur art.

Here it is now, the story of a misguided drone has gained momentum and monumentality, which it does not deserve at all.

But, unfortunately for politicians, another, incomparably more important problem has also appeared before our eyes.

It has become obvious that without any hesitation our rulers are ready to abandon the last remnants of the already long-faded dignity of the state.

They have thrown him away somewhere - it is unknown where, as is the fate of all our heroes - and in this case we are dealing with a real hero, whose sufferings and sufferings can hardly be enumerated, let alone understood.

And let us now ask those who manage the dignity of the state like thieving grocers: Did you at least finally show some kindness to him, with what words did you send him off, did you again - supposedly by accident - drop that repulsive phrase, composed as if on a drunken mind, to which we are so accustomed: "Dogs ate him!"

While they are shouting - and even heroizing themselves around some drone - our rulers have long forgotten how they "exchanged" and, in fact, they insulted, with an incomparably shameful deal, the dignity of the state they imagine they are governing.

They imagine something else too - that they were simply routinely cheated in a deal, that nothing special happened - just some scumbags became creditors or perhaps donors - use the word that seems more appropriate to you - of the most powerful world power.

In the end, everything will be fine, in another ten years we will welcome the last generously prepaid, but otherwise crippled F-16s.

And by then our rulers - as if invented and thrown at us by some God who hates us - may finally understand that they should not treat the dignity of their own state like that.

Even the Americans behaved more politely with that Maduro while he was kidnapped.

Our leaders have once again shown that they are loyal to that poisonous oath - "Dogs ate it!" - and this seems to be the case as long as the world lasts.

And our dignity will remain in its unknown grave - thrown away like an unnecessary rag...