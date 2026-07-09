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And so, imperceptibly, it's starting in our country too. The same thing that made all of Europe scream. (In the group “Mothers of Sofia“ on Facebook, a young woman told how in a park in the center of Sofia a foreigner, probably a Pakistani, asked her to watch her while she breastfed, and then chased her - ed.)

At first only with such, currently harmless cases, but the worst will inevitably come when we find ourselves with several thousand, then tens of thousands of men from the Indian subcontinent and Afghanistan.

Those cute Pakistanis delivering your food with Glovo, whom the mass Bulgarian is even happy about at the moment (“They are hardworking! When there is no one to work...?“), they are the exact same men, specifically and only from Pakistan and Bangladesh, who are responsible for a monstrous epidemic of sexual assault in the West.

With dozens, even hundreds of times higher frequency of such assaults per capita, compared to even other migrant groups from Asia and Africa. (for some inexplicable but well-researched cultural reason) It is now a completely certain rule, proven dozens of times, that if a country brings in thousands of Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, it also brings in an epidemic of sexual assault.

STOP the import of workers from these countries immediately, with decisions and laws at the central level, if necessary specifically targeting specific countries and cultures, before it is too late.

The safety of Bulgarian women is more important than your moronic, “anti-racist” principles and feelings. And reality is harsh and does not care about them - in it certain cultures are simply worse than others and this is a statistical fact.