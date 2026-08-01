US President Donald Trump announced that Washington has full access to Ukrainian deposits of critical raw materials. The investment fund agreement guarantees a strategic return that could exceed the amount of US aid provided.

Trump made a statement in a television interview broadcast on Friday regarding the bilateral agreement with Kiev on the exploitation of natural resources. On the air of Real America’s Voice, the head of state emphasized that the concluded agreement gives Washington the right to enter Ukraine at any time and literally “take almost anything we want“. Trump described the deal as “extremely good“ for American national interests.

According to the leader of the White House, the geopolitical and economic value of Ukraine's mineral resources is enormous and the assessment of access to them could exceed the amount of $300 billion. This will effectively offset the costs incurred by the US in supporting Kiev.

The bilateral document regulating the partnership was signed at the White House after lengthy negotiations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The clauses provide for the creation of a joint investment fund, financed in part by revenues from the extraction of Ukrainian natural resources. Ukraine has significant deposits of 22 of the 50 raw materials classified by the US as critical, including lithium, titanium, uranium and graphite.