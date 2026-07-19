Ten little footballers

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With this title I do not want to insult football talents, but I am making a reference to the work of the same name by Agatha Christie.

Yesterday we watched the nation of the French and the nation of the English, who are arguing about a football victory. There were all millionaires running around the field. There is no argument. The boys were kicking, there was both care and boredom and football, but there were no nations in the stadium.

There were foreigners who were paid, naturalized, integrated into I don't know what kind of liberal order you are, who I don't know what generation grew up in the respective countries. There were jerseys on the field with non-French and non-English names. Of course, if I call black black, I will be accused of racism. Therefore, I will also start playing stupid and blind. The reason is simple – stupidity and blindness are not punished.

Have you noticed the agitators at the stadium? Fat, rosy-cheeked, wide-eyed representatives of their nations are screaming, supporting their representatives, who deeply phenotypically do not resemble them. How did I understand? Well, it's obvious. You have to be a drugged-up grant-seeking blind man not to distinguish white from black.

If you are confused, look up what an Englishman or Frenchman would have looked like twenty or thirty years ago and see what England and France present themselves to us as now. I repeat - we are not talking about football talent here, but about a forum that claims to be a competition of nations.

It is one thing to have representatives of other ethnicities in your multi-cult network, but it is quite another when the only authentic representative of your race is on the team. Or two at most. And during the break, they should take them out so that there is no racism.

It is clear that countries like England and France can import or buy whatever they want.

But, imagine„ if Elon Musk (it is said that he already owns over a trillion dollars) decided to make a national team... Why can't he? Doesn't Musk's national team sound good to you? Do you know how many scientific institutes will prove the existence of a Musk-nation for a modest fee? So, if Musk makes a NATIONAL team, he will certainly be able to qualify for the world cup, and even play in the final. And he can win. So Musk's nation will become the champion. Which will be the same as what we are watching right now.