How the new generation of left-wing media in the US is helping the progressive wing of the Democratic Party

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Progressive candidates continue to win primaries in a number of places in the US, helped by a new network of left-wing media that allows them to build their public image on a national scale without relying on the support of traditional influential figures in the Democratic Party.

For the representative of the lower house of the Pennsylvania state legislature Chris Raab - a democratic socialist who recently won a primary election for a seat in Congress against a more centrist opponent - appearances on shows such as “The Majority Decides with Sam Seder“ (The Majority Report with Sam Seder, a reference to the 2000 US presidential election, in which Democratic candidate Al Gore won the popular vote, but Republican George W. Bush, who received more votes in the electoral college, was ultimately elected president - ed.) and Breaking Points played a key role in his political breakthrough.

“It helps me become more recognizable, gives me legitimacy and increases my fundraising opportunities”, said Rabb, describing the combination as a “Venn diagram of success” (Editor's note - these elements intersect and lead to success.)

The rapidly growing network of left-wing websites, podcasts, YouTube channels and streaming platforms, many of which combine journalism and activism, provides candidates with a fertile environment in which to hone their messages and gain support at the local level. But analysts warn that this could deepen divisions within the Democratic Party and alienate more centrist voters who support the party.

On Tuesday, progressive candidate Abdul es Syed narrowly won the Democratic primary for the Michigan Senate seat against Haley Stevens – the party leadership's preferred candidate.

Es Sayed, a former state health official and rising figure in left-wing media, had a much smaller TV advertising budget than his rival, whose campaign was backed by tens of millions of dollars from pro-Israel and other outside organizations. Yet he managed to win in a swing state that Republican Donald Trump won in the 2024 presidential election.

New media creators say they are filling a gap in traditional political coverage and providing a platform for candidates with views that have long been underrepresented in Washington. Among them are support for universal health care, closing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and ending military aid to Israel.

“There is an audience, there is a demand and there is a hunger for different perspectives,“ said Mehdi Hassan, a former MSNBC anchor who in 2024 founded his own news organization, “Zeteo“.

“The same energy that helped us succeed as a media organization has also contributed to the success of many political candidates,“ he added.

A GROWING AUDIENCE

The American left has long had its own network of shows and outlets. As the influence and trust in traditional media waned, and as demand for alternative sources of information grew, independent content creators are increasingly becoming influential factors in politics.

Although significantly smaller and with more limited funding than right-wing media outlets, a growing network of left-wing podcasts, streaming channels, and digital outlets is gradually becoming an increasingly important force in the Democratic Party. These factors also have an impact on party internal elections, fundraising, and activist mobilization.

„Zeteo“ has 700,000 subscribers on the „Substack“ platform - a 50% increase compared to its audience a year ago.

The show „The Majority Decides with Sam Seder“ has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, with about 75% of his audience under the age of 55.

Progressive commentator and activist Hassan Payker has more than 3 million followers on the Twitch platform.

For campaign managers, it’s easy to see why this new media medium is so appealing. It allows candidates to have in-depth conversations about political issues – something rarely seen on cable TV – to communicate directly with voters and create videos that can be easily shared on social media.

“I think we help create some initial enthusiasm,” said Sam Seder. “We have a lot of activists and people who run activist organizations in our audience. I also know that we have a lot of people who work as congressional aides.”

According to Jesse Lerich – a Democratic Party political strategist and co-host of the podcast “Nobody Knows Anything” candidates often appear on the same shows and with the same content creators. Thus, the audience is introduced to them through hosts and commentators who are already trusted because they share similar political views.

In turn, the rising stars of the left help new media personalities build their own public image as well.

“Everything is interconnected“, said Hasan Peyker. “I don't think one necessarily leads to the other.“

PREACHING TO PEOPLE WHO ARE ALREADY CONVINCED

Most of the left-wing media personalities who have gained popularity in recent years openly declare their political leanings.

Crystal Ball, who is one of the hosts of “Breaking Points“ Crystal Ball participated in an online fundraising campaign in August to support Abdul Es-Sayed and other progressive candidates in Michigan.

Hassan Peiker campaigned last week for Francesca Hong, who is seeking to become the first democratic socialist elected governor of Wisconsin. He also attended Es-Sayed's campaign rally in Detroit on election night. "The work is just beginning," he wrote on the social media platform Ex as the final votes were counted Tuesday night.

Peiker has expressed support for the militant group Hamas, used the derogatory word "cracker" to refer to white Americans and said "America deserved 9/11" - a comment he later called "inappropriate." He has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment.

He has built a hugely loyal audience through his daily Twitch broadcasts, where he hosts free-flowing discussions on controversial social issues. His approach is similar to that of influential podcaster Joe Rogan, who has right-wing political views and has endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

For Sam Seder, the goal of “Majority Report” is not so much to convince wavering voters as to inform and motivate people who already share his views. “We may be preaching to the already convinced, but then they go out and convince the independent voters,” he said.

Hans Noel, a political science professor at Georgetown University, believes that these content creators and media platforms “are mobilizing voters who perceive the Democratic Party platform as too cautious and not inspiring enough.”

“At the same time,” he added, “the different factions within the party are not always willing to compromise,” which could make it difficult for candidates like Es Syed to win the support of more moderate Democrats in the general election.

OPPOSITION PARTY

Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, friends from Oklahoma City, created the podcast “I've Had It“ in 2022. It was originally conceived as a place to vent their frustrations over everything from the behavior of reality stars to their own naughty children.

It wasn't until the 2024 presidential campaign that they began talking about politics, offering sharp and often scathing criticism of Donald Trump.

Soon after that, they interviewed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and attended the party's convention in Chicago.

Today, the show has over 5.2 million subscribers and followers on “YouTube“, “Facebook“, “Instagram“ and TikTok.

"People come to us to get the news and hear our take on it," Welch told Reuters.

Abdul es Syed has appeared on the podcast twice, and Welch has publicly endorsed him on air - a decision she described as "an easy choice."

"I think the Democratic Party is a lot more left-leaning than the party leadership thinks it is," she said. "And I think candidates like Abdul are the future of the Democratic Party if it wants to be an opposition party."

Translation from English: Elena Indjeva, BTA