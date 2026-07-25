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President Donald Trump announced that the United States would impose a 20% tax on cargo transported through the Strait of Hormuz, even though his own administration has so far maintained the position that such fees violate international law, writes "The New York Times".

He made his statement yesterday amid an escalating clash between Iran and the United States over control of the strategic waterway - a key artery for global energy supplies. The two countries have been exchanging fire in the strait over the past week, effectively ending a month-long truce.

Since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February that sparked the war, Tehran has periodically fired on commercial ships passing through the strait in an attempt to force them to use a route closer to the Iranian coast - a possible first step towards imposing Iranian transit fees.

What did Trump say?

In announcing his plan to impose the fee, the president said it was a way for the United States to recoup the cost of the military protection it provides to ships using the waterway.

"The Strait of Hormuz is OPEN and will remain OPEN - with or without Iran," Trump wrote on social media.

He added that the US would collect the 20 percent fee, to cover "all necessary expenses", and described the measure as "a matter of FAIRNESS". He also said that the United States would resume the blockade of Iranian ports.

This is not the first time that Trump has threatened such a fee. He spoke of such a possibility last month after signing the interim ceasefire agreement with Iran, although the document contains texts that Tehran interprets as recognition of its authority over the strait. The memorandum also states that no country will collect transit fees for 60 days, but does not rule out the possibility of doing so after that period.

How would the US fee work?

That is still unclear.

Trump did not provide details on how the 20 percent fee would be calculated or how it would be collected.

Neither he nor his advisers explained why this position contradicted statements by senior officials in his own administration.

Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that no fees could be levied in the Strait of Hormuz.

"No country has the right to collect fees or tolls for passage through an international waterway. This is the current international law," he emphasized at the time.

The measure announced by Trump, as well as the ordered resumption of the blockade against Iran, show that his options for finding a solution to the conflict are gradually running out.

How would such a fee affect shipping and markets?

According to experts, a 20 percent tax on the value of the cargo could more than double the cost of transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

For example, for a large tanker carrying two million barrels of oil, such a fee would add over $30 million to the cost of transportation.

Ultimately, this will likely lead to higher prices for consumers.

Due to the high value of the fee, some analysts doubt that it will be introduced at all. Experts say that the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States is a much bigger concern for shipping operators in the region.

Are there similar fees elsewhere in the world?

Another strategic sea route offers a well-known precedent - the Strait of Malacca in Southeast Asia, through which about 23 million barrels of oil pass daily.

Ships passing through the strait, which is jointly managed by Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, pay fees only when they use specific services, such as towing or assistance with navigation in the narrowest sections.

However, there is no fee for passing through the strait itself.

The political and security environment in the Strait of Malacca is also radically different - the three countries jointly manage it without serious conflicts and have avoided war with each other for about six decades.

How does Iran react?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pointed out the irony of Trump proposing a fee in the Strait of Hormuz after his administration had previously rejected the idea of Iran collecting such payments.

According to Araghchi, Trump is "absolutely right" that whoever ensures safe passage through the strait should be rewarded - and then reiterated the claim that it is Iran that plays that role.

With obvious sarcasm, he added: "20% is, of course, too much. We will be fair.".

After Iran effectively blocked the waterway earlier in the war, Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed their intention to derive revenue from passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and Oman, which sits on the southern side of the strait, are reportedly discussing mechanisms by which the two countries could collect fees from ships passing through it.

Oman's proposal is partly inspired by the model used in the Strait of Malacca. However, it is not yet clear whether any payments will be voluntary or mandatory.