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The former Bulgarian ambassador to the US comments on the delay in the arrival of the planes at the “Bezmer“ airbase, the protests against them and our country's role as a NATO ally.

– The arrival of the American planes at the “Bezmer“ airbase was postponed by a few days. In your opinion, what is the most likely reason for this delay - purely logistical, operational or diplomatic? Could it be related to the increased public tension and international reactions to the decision?

– I think that this issue concerns very few people. It mainly concerns the people who gathered in Bezmer to protest - their organizers and participants. Obviously, the idea was to have a more staged event, when there are planes and there are protesters against them. I think that there is probably some disappointment that the protest will be like any other square protest.

Now, why are they delaying - frankly, this is really a technical issue. I personally assume that it is related to the technical readiness of Bezmer, because, unfortunately, this is another reason to remember how far behind we are in modernizing everything in the army - of course, and the types of armed forces, not to mention the Air Force, but also including the sites from which they must operate. We know this as a fact about Graf Ignatievo, the same is the situation with Bezmer. I rather associate it with the preparation of the site.

As for the international reactions – what are they? There are none. There is a note from Iran. And that's it. Period!

The truth is that the decision has been made and it has been made, as they say, according to all the rules of the art. There is a decision of the Council of Ministers, submitted to the National Assembly, voted by an impressive majority and we only have to implement it.

And, in the interest of truth, if we remember the situation from a month ago with those other planes that were at the civil airport in Sofia, they did not lead to anything – There was neither tension nor any consequences, although they are of the same type.

It is true that now, in this new note, in the second request from the American side, participation in operations is already specified. And this is because the situation on the ground has changed. When the first planes arrived and the first note from the American side, it was stated that it was about an exercise. This was not a deception and it was not a lie, insofar as at the same time negotiations were underway in Switzerland and the signing of that memorandum was expected, which was subsequently signed. Unfortunately, however, after that the process changed and President Trump actually thwarted the continuation of negotiations to sign a real agreement.

While now we are already talking about a military-political request, because the situation is also highly escalating. If you want my honest opinion - it will not improve in the near future. I think that this escalation will at least persist. It is quite logical to assume that it will even deepen, because there are two main issues on which there is a divergence between Iran and the United States - the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear program.

How will these two issues be resolved? At the moment, there is no path to their diplomatic resolution.

Rather, we see something else. For four years, the Houthis remained passive, and now they have come on the scene again with the threat of blocking Bab el-Mandeb. So we really have a new situation, and in this new situation we have a differently formulated demand.

I think that everything has been fulfilled, everything has been resolved so far. We have no grounds to talk about international tension or international reactions. And when we put them on the scale - they are not a factor in this case.

– It is planned to station up to eight aircraft at the base, as well as up to 250 American servicemen. Why is such a large number of personnel needed for a relatively small number of aircraft? What functions do these servicemen perform, and does this indicate that the real scale of the operation is greater than it seems at first glance?

– This should not even be allowed to be put forward as an argument! Two hundred and fifty servicemen! First, under the agreement, they can be up to 500. Second, it says “up to 250“, which means that this is the maximum number, and they can be much less.

This is a completely visible circle of servicemen, whom we can see face to face, person to person, if we are there on the ground.

I see an added value in this. This is an opportunity for our pilots and servicemen to have working relationships with the allies. This exchange of everything - of experience, of conversations, of assessments, and precisely in a live scenario, in a live frame, with our allies - is invaluable. On the contrary, I see only pluses in this.