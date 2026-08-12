Radoslav Bimbalov: Currently, neo-Nazism is being harnessed by the Kremlin to instill FEAR in the modern societies of Eu

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I don't know if you even realize what's happening. A whole choir sang today. A strange chorus, but only at first glance...

Communists, "progressives", socialists, conservatives and bash-patriots, all together picked up Radev's aria about some crippled "anti-fascism", which was the cause of the violence today.

It would be funny and ridiculous if it weren't so cynical...

Neo-Nazism and its most modern manifestations have nothing to do with the fascism that a united Europe suffered nearly a century ago. Currently, neo-Nazism is harnessed by the Kremlin (and yes, get annoyed as much as you want by this truth spoken out loud) to instill FEAR in the modern societies of Europe. Which should be ours too.

Instead of real actions to combat this extremely dangerous ideology, you, fake choristers, are hysterically trying to draw some new imaginary furrow between Bulgarians.

You are disgraceful traitors, every single one of you.