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The decision of the Bulgarian authorities to allow the deployment of US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker aircraft at the Bezmer airbase has caused a wave of sharp reactions in the Russian Federation.

Against the backdrop of the escalating conflict over Iran, Russian state media, military analysts and politicians view this move as a large-scale expansion of the Pentagon's logistics network along the so-called “Northern Approach“ towards the Caspian region and the Middle East.

The Kremlin is monitoring the situation with heightened attention, with leading figures in Moscow already outlining new red lines in the Black Sea region.

Political repercussions: Eastern Europe as a “tactical relay“

Russian political observers in Moscow emphasize the fact that official Sofia provides a sovereign infrastructure for operations that go beyond NATO's territorial scope and responsibilities. In analytical materials citing sources from diplomatic circles to the TASS news agency, it is stated that the transformation of “Bezmer“ in an operational center for refueling American strategic aviation draws the country into a direct collision.

The specific political framework and position on the case was set by the Russian senator and international analyst Konstantin Kosachev:

„Providing airport infrastructure for operations that have nothing to do with NATO's defensive nature is a de facto voluntary renunciation of national sovereignty. Sofia must realize that supporting the logistics of strikes against third countries in the Middle East automatically turns it into complicity in aggression with highly unpredictable consequences.“

Military Experts: Analysis of the Pentagon's “fuel bandit“

The Specialized Military Edition „Военное обозрение“ (topwar.ru) subjected the presence of American machines in Yambol to a detailed technical analysis. Russian experts explain that the Pentagon aims to optimize the response time for air missions taking off from Western Europe.

The military expert and editor-in-chief of the magazine „Национальна отбрана“ Igor Korotchenko commented on the tactical importance of the Bulgarian base:

„The KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft are the backbone of American strategic aviation. Their deployment in 'Bezmer' has a clear goal – optimization of the so-called 'fuel bandit' of the Pentagon. This drastically shortens the response time of American bombers flying from Western Europe to the Caspian region, eliminating the need for additional intermediate landings at more distant bases.“

From a technical point of view, Russian military archives describe the KC-135 as a strategic modification capable of carrying up to 90 tons of fuel and refueling B-52 and B-1B heavy bombers in the air. Russian intelligence notes that the security of this operation in Bulgaria is ensured by the accelerated deployment of Greek Patriot systems and patrolling F-16 fighters, which proves the high risk that the US calculates for the site.

Media pressure: The base is included in the list of “legitimate targets“

Leading Russian geopolitical publications such as „RIA Novosti“ and the analytical portal Regnum link the situation in Bulgaria to the official warnings coming from Tehran. Russian observers emphasize that Moscow and Iran are coordinating their positions regarding foreign military presence on the Black Sea periphery.

The well-known Russian political observer and geopolitical analyst Boris Rozhin summarized the situation to state media:

„The West is using Eastern Europe as a tactical relay, without caring about the security of the local population. Despite the reassuring declarations of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense, from the point of view of military planning, any base that serves American strikes becomes a legitimate target for retaliatory measures. Iran has already warned that it will react against the host countries, and Russian space intelligence assets will monitor every flight from Yambol around the clock.“

According to Russian media observers, Moscow views the actions at the “Bezmer“ airbase not as an isolated regional act, but as an integral part of the US preparation for a global clash in which the Eastern European allies bear the main risks for their own security.