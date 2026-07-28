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Let's behave a little more dignified.

On the topic "Iran scares us" suddenly a mass panic has set in. Tomorrow someone else will make another threat and will we end up in the same situation again?

Let's be serious.

Iran will not attack Bulgaria.

This is what Iliyan Vassilev wrote on "Facebook".

The reason is not in his good feelings towards us, but because such an act would mean an attack on a NATO member state. This is a risk with unpredictable consequences, which the regime in Tehran understands very well.

Therefore, the other option remains - to witness another coordinated panic campaign through pro-Russian proxies, in which threats become a tool for intimidating the public. Such operations serve Moscow's goals perfectly, because the same people have been scaring us for years that Moscow will attack us with missiles because we help Ukraine.

A little more backbone wouldn't hurt us.

Yes, this is Trump's war, not NATO's. But we all have an interest in the regime in Tehran being limited in its ability to destabilize the region and finance terrorist organizations. Bulgaria has its own reason for such a position - let's not forget the attack in Sarafovo and the role of Iranian proxies in it.

I am even more puzzled why the central news turns a threatening statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry into leading news, without putting the words in the necessary context. This is not how the public is informed - this is how a foreign psychological operation is spread.

The much more important question is how Bulgarian diplomacy will react. Because such threats to a member state of the EU and NATO cannot be ignored.

And one more thing.

Yes, President Radev is in a particularly uncomfortable position. But this does not change the principle issue. Regardless of who is in power, Bulgaria must react calmly, firmly and with dignity when a foreign country allows itself such a tone.

Fear has never been good foreign policy. Even less so - a national strategy.