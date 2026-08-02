Tsveta Kirilova: Gyurov is not my president!

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In connection with the statements of Asen Vassilev in "Panorama" that Andrey Gyurov is the next president of Bulgaria, I ask the leader of "Continue the Change" not to speak like a priestess from the Alexandrovska tomb, to forgive me Perperikon, but to say not who will be president, but who will be the candidate for head of state of the PP, after they have decided to play independently.

I don't know if his gods are speaking in the temple in "Mezek" or Thracian samodivs bring down his temperature in the oak forests of Strandzha, but to consider yourself a greater leader than Seuthes III and to think that with the so-called urban right of 100,000 people you will defeat an army of 1,400,000 opponents, you really must not understand what you are up against or you have already taken on the role of Leonidas. This is no longer a battle, but a merciless political war. And against all attempts to impose a harsh autocratic regime, a solid army with a convincing and unshakable leader with experience in waging war, who knows and understands the threats we face, must stand up.

Exactly a month ago, presidential candidate Nikolay Nenchev outlined a clear path for the nomination of a common democratic candidacy and the proposal had a clearly defined framework. In a series of serious media appearances, Nenchev explained why it is necessary to show unity and agreement on one of the most important national issues at this moment - the election of a head of state. And Nenchev's position was correct, responsible, prudent and mature! Nikolay Nenchev reached out for dialogue, and the formation around Assen Vassilev categorically decided to come up with an independent position and suggest that Andrey Gyurov has already won the elections - a typical tool of Kremlin propaganda.

And it is not Nikolay Nenchev who is dividing the democratic community, but Assen Vassilev, by imposing a parachuted candidate for president who has not yet confirmed that he will run, but on national airwaves Vassilev has already declared him the winner of the elections. And on top of that, it imposes itself as the only alternative to the democratic community, without caring what everyone else thinks.

Do I need to remind you that it was Rumen Radev who nominated another such paratrooper, who barely spoke Bulgarian, as Prime Minister of Bulgaria and who brought only troubles to the governance of the state, damage to the budget and severe public contradictions. He did not bear any responsibility and left politics. Let Vassilev not swear, because with the same rhetoric that they will win the elections for the national parliament and will take 121 deputies, the pointless opposition of 131 members of parliament to Rumen Radev turned out to be.

The party that obscenely fell to its knees and said "We are with you, Mr. President", and he called them in front of the entire nation - charlatans, believes that without discussing with the public which candidate is the most worthy, it has the right to impose Gyurov on the others without discussion. Bring out the presidential candidates for a general preliminary debate, because the Bulgarian people have the right and obligation to judge which of them is the most worthy and closest to the presidential profile and who can respond expertly, morally and wisely to the national needs, the internal agenda and the serious threats to the country's geopolitical course.

Andrei Gyurov is not my presidential candidate!

My choice is Nikolay Nenchev.