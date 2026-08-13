Former Minister of Justice Anton Stankov has died at the age of 60. The sad news was announced by one of the founders of the NMSV and General Secretary of the youth organization - Boris Vardev.

Stankov died after a short illness at the Military Medical Academy.

Anton Stankov was born on February 17, 1966 in Yambol. He completed his secondary education at the "Vasil Levski" Polytechnic School in Shumen in 1983. He then graduated from the Law School at the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

His professional career began in Shumen, where from 1992 to 1994 he worked as a district judge in the Shumen District Court.

In the period 2001-2005, Stankov was Minister of Justice in the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council.

He later held the position of Chairman of the Criminal Chamber of the Sofia City Court. He was also a member of the Legal Commission of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee and the Political Council of the NMSV.