Assoc. Prof. Dr. Borislav Tsekov: Brezhnevskian Stagnation

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Management disorientation, an acute deficit of competence and a lack of adequate vision for the real problems of Bulgaria and their solutions. This is what the ruling party demonstrated during the hundred days after the formation of the "Radev" cabinet..

Despite the complete political and media comfort in which they work, they do not show the potential to fulfill their election promises and justify the expectations that they purposefully generated during the pre-election period.

We have witnessed a hundred days of Brezhnevskian Stagnation.

They remind us of that humorous scene in which a foot is pointlessly stamped on the square from the commander to the other tree. The presented management program is an eclectic collection of Facebook "considerations" and measures of the "to whomever, whatever comes to mind" type.

The famous political axiom of Tsekov-Bernsteiner-Schmidt is also confirmed, that the more incapable a government is of solving the real problems of citizens, the more radical ideas for changes to the Constitution it proposes in order to imitate activity.

They cannot provide a "basket with care" in the stores as they loudly promised to the naive voters who set out to change the Constitution.

The lackey line in favor of the Kremlin, for which they were publicly praised by the "center" in Moscow.

Bulgaria is facing serious crises because of this government, and unfortunately, there is a possibility that the dark memories of the Jean-Vidéon times will be revived.

It is good that at one time we managed to join Bulgaria to the EU and NATO, and the previous rulers introduced the single European currency, which now serve as a political and economic board and do not allow us to turn into a Eurasian ghetto.

But Bulgaria is doomed to lose even more historical time in this stagnation. I am not optimistic.