Alexander Atanasov: Many people write that Sofia failed with Eurovision!

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Many people write that Sofia failed with Eurovision!

And yes — **Eurovision 2027 will be held in Burgas!**

This was noted on "Facebook" by Alexander Atanasov.

For me, however, the decision was almost obvious. Sofia simply does not have a suitable hall for holding a contest of the scale of Eurovision.

Some will say: „What about Hall 8888 Arena?“

Yes, but no.

One of the reasons is related to the name of the hall. Eurovision organizers have strict requirements for the venue, including that the hall not bear the name of a commercial sponsor.

And here comes the interesting question - why did Sofia allow the hall to be renamed in this way?

Because of a contract and some income from it, Sofia is missing out on the opportunity to host an event that would have brought in millions from tourism, hotels, restaurants, transportation and advertising.

And now these millions will go to Burgas.

So I wouldn't say that Burgas "won" Eurovision just because it was a better candidate.

What do you think - should Sofia have done everything possible to host Eurovision?