August 16, 1977 The King of Rock Dies

On August 16, 1977, the King of Rock died in his mansion near Memphis. Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Vernon and Gladys Presley. His mother was pregnant with twins, but one of the boys, Jesse Garon, died six hours after birth. Thus, Elvis remained the only child in the family and, due to this family drama, enjoyed the exceptional love of his mother in the following years.

Elvis was 12 years old when his mother bought him his first guitar. In September 1948, when Elvis was 13 years old, he and his family moved to Memphis, Tennessee. After graduating from "Humes High School" in Memphis, Elvis worked as a movie theater usher and as a truck driver for "Crown Electric".

In 1967, he married Priscilla Ann Wagner after about ten years of living together with her, and on February 1, 1968, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born. In 1970, Elvis and Priscilla divorced.

He began singing at a local bar - "The Hillbilly Cat", then signed a contract with a local record company. In 1955, Elvis achieved great success. His last small record for "Sun Records" climbed to number one on the Billboard national country and western charts. His concert appearances attracted more and more audiences. He managed to earn enough to provide a better life for his parents. He also attracted the attention of major record companies and more significant managers.

One of them was "Colonel" Tom Parker, who managed to become his personal manager in the middle of the year. In November 1955, Sam Phillips sold Elvis' publishing and recording rights to the large company "RCA-Victor" for the colossal sum of $40,000. Although ossified, "RCA" managed to appreciate Elvis' potential thanks to Steve Scholes, who became the producer of most of Elvis's recordings.

In January 1956, Elvis made his first recording for "RCA". He recorded five songs, including "Heartbreak Hotel". Not only did Elvis' sound, but also his voice were different. Now he sang real rock and roll — shocking, both gentle and aggressive, one that is remembered.

On July 2, 1956, Elvis recorded two of his most famous songs - "Don't Be Cruel" and "Hound Dog". The latter became a symbol of rock and roll, and although the original was not his, today everyone associates this song with him.

He worked hard to establish early rock and roll by popularizing the blues among teenagers.

Girls literally went into hysterics during his performances because of his characteristic sexual rotation of the pelvis, what earned him the nickname "Elvis the Pelvis" (pelvis means pelvis). TV cameras were forbidden to film him below the waist because of this movement. Later, he was called the King of Rock and Roll or simply the King.

In 1956, Elvis made his first film role in the film "Love Me Tender". He went on to appear in 32 more films. Critics roundly criticized these roles, but the films were profitable, grossing a total of $150 million. In 1958, Elvis was drafted into the army and sent to Germany. There, he met and fell in love with 14-year-old Priscilla Ann Wagner (later known as Priscilla Presley). His military service and the "British Invasion" In 1960, Elvis' concerts decreased.

In 1960, Elvis moved to Hollywood, where he starred in over 20 films with some of the most famous actors in Hollywood.

Elvis returned to the music scene in 1970 with a concert in Las Vegas. He toured the United States, performing over 500 live concerts. At this time, Elvis was getting divorced. The stress of this fact, as well as the strain of constant travel, his increasing weight, and the use of stimulants and anti-depressants, took their toll.

Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, at his Graceland estate near Memphis, at the age of 42.

After his death, his Graceland home became a sacred place for millions of his fans from all over the world.