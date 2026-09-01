Evgeniy Kanev: This is how modern autocracies are born

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Even if it still seems to someone that Radev simply needs to consolidate all power in order to fight the oligarchy - it is because he is not familiar with how modern autocracies are born. Not with a coup, not with tanks in the streets, not with popular uprisings. But through elections, after which they - even if they take place - would not matter.

The beginning of this model in modernity was laid by Silvio Berlusconi in Italy - he used his wealth and media to seize power, and power - to expand his wealth and hold on to it. This model gained great popularity in Eastern Europe - Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia and of course - Bulgaria. After all, Peevski first became famous with "his media", which CorpBank bought for him and with which he forced Borisov to share power.

Bulgaria's problem, however, is that Radev did not come to power with the help of his media. The powerful support he received on social media remains of unclear funding origin, and given the case of the elections in Romania - external interference in the era of the Russian hybrid war against Europe cannot be ruled out.

Even more worrying is that Radev follows the textbook modern formula for power of candidate autocrats:

- the loyalty of his appointees is to him personally, and not to the law and the Constitution (evident from the actions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Strumyani);

- the principles of statehood have been replaced with complete submission to his will (evident from the blunders of the Foreign Minister);

- and politics is just a TV show (evident from the media announcements about the fight against the “model” and the actions of his Minister of Internal Affairs).

However, when the voters of "The fighters against the oligarchy" realize their electoral mistake and decide to return to the square - won't it be too late?