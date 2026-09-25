Explosions hit plant and refinery in Ulyanovsk and Perm

Explosions thundered on the night of September 25 in Ulyanovsk and Perm, Russia. A defense industry enterprise and an oil refinery were affected, Ukrainskaya Pravda reported. The information about the damage in Ulyanovsk and Perm is related to eyewitness accounts.

A plant related to the production of air defense systems was affected

The Iskra Plant, which is part of the Russian concern Almaz-Antey, was hit in Ulyanovsk. The group is involved in the production of weapons and air defense systems.

The enterprise participates in import substitution programs for the Russian military-industrial complex and the aerospace industry. Earlier, its production facilities were expanded with a new large section for digital blocks and ultra-high-frequency modules intended for radar systems.

The Perm Refinery processes over 13 million tons of oil per year

The oil refinery of “Lukoil“ was affected in Perm. With an annual capacity of over 13 million tons of oil, it is among the largest such enterprises in Russia.

The plant produces automobile gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as other petroleum products. The published information does not indicate the extent of the damage or whether the company's work was interrupted.

On the same night, drones also attacked Russian-occupied Lugansk, where a hypermarket was hit.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda