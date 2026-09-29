Diana Damyanova: If, if

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

If, but only if, because incredible scenarios almost never come true, and for every representative of the “good” it is clear that the Gyurov-Kandev duo /from an attractive point of view it may be the other way around/, so it is clear that this duo will win the future elections in an indisputable way. It is even clear that it can win them in the first round, but if it doesn't win – then in the second round it is “tied in a towel”.

That's how this community is raised. We have 14% /all good ones/, but we need, oh what a great need, 121 honest deputies.

Someone else got 131 as a result of these actions, but that is a secondary issue.

It is clear, /to the good ones/ that there is no moving. The Gyurov-Kandev tandem is already the winner in both the first and second rounds.

But I have only one, very, very, very stupid question, but I am stupid /in addition to being old and ugly/ so I will allow myself to ask it.

So we, the stupid, old and ugly, ask, what if the Gyurov-Kandev tandem does not make it to the runoff.

Just in case?

Some miracle happens and another tandem goes – Kostadinov-Volgin in a runoff.

And here I allow myself the dumbest of dumb questions, but I'm dumb and I allow myself it:

So, who will the Gyurov-Kandev tandem call on their people to vote for in the second round.

Or will they let everyone decide for themselves?

I'm just asking.