Born criminals

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

„Does anyone know a scheme for laundering illegal homemade rakia?“

„I'm selling empty rakia bottles with a tax stamp!“

„Have you finished your rakia stock, or are you already a criminal?“

Jokes, jokes, jokes…

Actually, the goal is either to distract attention from something else, or to be constantly guilty. Guilty by birth, if possible. All it takes is to create enough stupid and manipulative laws and you're done for. You exist with a constant presumption of guilt and you know that only because of the benevolence of the state and that narrow loophole it grants you, you are not sanctioned and arrested. This makes you acquiescent to all other violations of the laws of the state, regardless of the form and scale, because - did you forget? - you are also a criminal.

The other thing that has already been crushed and works well is being a debtor. There is nothing more convenient to control than a society made up of guilty and debtors.

It is enough to ban breathing through the mouth, because this - let's say, according to some European directive - harms the climate, and you, despite all your efforts to be law-abiding, will still at some point in time take in air through your mouth or - worse - exhale. Welcome to the world of criminals. Now are you going to do what needs to be done, or will we be sanctioned?

This stupidity with homemade rakia is similar. Under the pretext that something is not healthy, eco, organic, medical, scientific and I don't know what you are, homemade rakia is outlawed. Okay, it's just a sample. But even that is annoying. Having said law, is there a law that allows someone who rips the plastic caps off bottles to be sanctioned? If there isn't, it wouldn't be a bad idea to think in that direction as well.

Any nonsense like the fact that no one in Brussels makes rakia and yet everything is fine for them is irrelevant. Brussels is another planet and according to the latest data, it doesn't communicate with this world. And "this is not Moscow" still doesn't work.

However, this is Bulgaria and that's how we do it. We dance horo and love homemade rakia. We brew it, we brag about it, we entertain friends and enemies, and we save it for weddings and funerals. With such laws we will neither become better, nor more sober, nor more intelligent. We will become more offended and poorer.