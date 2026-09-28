Los Angeles and the Secret of Hidden Oil Wells

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Most people associate Los Angeles with images of beaches, palm trees and Hollywood stars. However, few know that it is located in one of the largest oil production regions in the United States. Oil wells are scattered throughout the city. For example, on Pico Boulevard, near the prestigious Beverly Hills neighborhood, two buildings with an artificial facade conceal operating oil wells. From the street, it is almost impossible to tell what is inside. Some artificial islands off the coast of Long Beach also hide drilling sites. The disguise is so good that tourists often mistake them for hotels and ask city officials how they can book a night there.

Other sites, such as the Inglewood oil field, are completely open. It is the largest urban oil field in the United States and is located right next to Kenneth Hahn Park, which has a fishing lake, hiking trails, and playgrounds. The pumping facilities are also visible in the park itself.

In many other places, there are also wells hidden in buildings, making them invisible to people who walk by them every day. A map prepared by CalGem, the state agency responsible for managing oil and gas resources, shows that there are some under residential neighborhoods, schools, and playgrounds.

Toxic substances

And that's a big problem, since they are potential sources of pollution that cause respiratory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular problems, reproductive damage, and other serious health problems. For people living near oil wells, one of the most pressing concerns is improving air quality, as wells spew a number of harmful substances such as benzene, hydrogen sulfide and methane.

Studies show that people living near oil and gas facilities are at increased risk for lung damage and various respiratory diseases. Residents who live near oil fields often complain of headaches, nausea, eye problems, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Regina Martin, who grew up near the Inglewood oil field, remembers days when the pollution was visible in the air: “We had to stay inside during recess. "I had nosebleeds, headaches, stomach problems and red eyes," she told DW.

This oil field is still operating. In the meantime, Regina is engaged in information campaigns, conducted in conjunction with the organization “Black Women for Wellness“, which discuss the problems affecting the residents of Los Angeles. Many of them are not aware of the serious consequences that living near oil wells can have on their health. Regina herself was not aware of this until she began to engage in public activities to protect local people.

Not only respiratory problems

Studies have linked proximity to oil and gas production sites with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, certain types of cancer, pregnancy complications and reproductive problems. Some studies have also linked pollution from oil wells to autoimmune diseases.

Rosalinda Morales and Brenda Valdivia grew up in Vista Hermosa, an area dotted with oil wells. Some of them are literally next to schools and daycare centers, they say. The two women point to a nondescript fence that is impossible to see over from street level. But the smell gives it away: behind the fence are pumps and a storage tank for oil. "We grew up with this stuff," says Morales, who struggles with respiratory problems. Valdivia suffers from a severe autoimmune disease. While it's difficult to prove that a disease is caused specifically by the nearby drilling rigs, both women believe that years of exposure to pollutants from oil extraction played a role.