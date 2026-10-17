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The Ukrainian elite has not realized the value and potential of Crimea, the chairman of the State Council of the Russian administration in the peninsula, Vladimir Konstantinov, told TASS. His comment followed an interview with US President Donald Trump for Newsmax, in which the American leader described Crimea as the most valuable part of Ukraine and as the “most beautiful piece of land“.

“The Ukrainian elite, completely occupied with its own enrichment, has not grown up to perceive Crimea as a promising, fertile territory. They never managed to swallow Crimea. And Trump rightly saw this“, said Konstantinov. According to him, the peninsula has “colossal opportunities“ that will be realized within the Russian Federation.

Trump made his statement in an interview with Newsmax, broadcast on October 15. He said that Crimea is “the most valuable part“ of Ukraine and that it is surrounded by water, adding: “I am a real estate entrepreneur and I understand good terrain.“ In the same interview, the president said that Ukraine gave Crimea.

Konstantinov presented his own assessment of the development of the peninsula after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He said that Ukraine did not lose Crimea, but “it simply never managed to acquire it“ in a political and economic sense. According to him, governing the peninsula requires a higher degree of state maturity, which the Ukrainian authorities have not shown.

“Ukraine, created after the collapse of the Soviet Union, did not cope with this task“, said the chairman of the Crimean State Council. According to him, Crimea could have become a showcase for Ukraine, a place for development and a platform for cooperation between the peoples of the former Soviet Union.

Konstantinov's statements reflect Russia's position on the status of the peninsula. Crimea is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine, but Russian forces have controlled it since the annexation in 2014. Moscow declares the territory part of the Russian Federation, while Kiev and most countries do not recognize the change in borders.

Sources: rollcall.com, newsmax.com