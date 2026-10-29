Hypocrites, win your runoff without us

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According to their own logic, Gyurov and PP-DB are actually the real “kopecks“

For the third day now I have been reading the mass accusation from PPDB activists towards everyone else, especially those in GERB, SDS, Blue Bulgaria and so on, that if they do not vote for Gyurov on Sunday they are "anti-Europeans", that they are helping the "communists" and, of course, Putin.

5 years ago the runoff was between Professor Anastas Gerdzhikov and Rumen Radev. Then the same PP and DB not only did not support Gerdzhikov, but openly campaigned for Rumen Radev, even after that infamous remark about Crimea.

Doesn't this mean that you, clever hypocrites, became "communists" and "Putinists" even then, according to your own logic?

Isn't Gyurov himself a "kopek", after 5 years ago he supported Radev and Yotova against the pro-European candidate, or does the same logic apply only to your opponents?

I think it's right on Sunday for you to siphon off the spoils of your own actions over the years and no one outside the "anointed" your community not to vote for you.

You are self-sufficient, the coolest, the smartest, the only pure, authentic guardians of European values. (even when you were with "Crimea is Russian").

All others are your enemies, whom you have been spitting on daily for years - gerbadzhiys, mutts, orcs, vatniks, ganyots, patrEots, peasants, canned goods... You spit on us 365 days a year, and now suddenly you want our support.

Well, win your runoff without us. On Sunday: not a single vote for Gyurov.